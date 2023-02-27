Crow Wing County encourages taxpayers to verify mailing address

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County property owners will soon be receiving their annual property tax statement for taxes due this year and their notice of property valuation and classification for taxes payable next year.

Land Services asks property owners to check their mailing addresses online at propertyinformation.crowwing.us to ensure that the county has the correct mailing address so there are no delays to get important property tax information.

If an error is found, property owners can call the customer service team at 218-824-1010 or email their address change to landservices@crowwing.us .

Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Land Services Department with any questions about their property’s valuation and classification. Call 218-824-1010, email landservices@crowwing.us, or visit www.crowwing.us.