Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County eliminates $100 site visit fee

Site visit is an important step in the process to obtain a permit to improve property

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:01 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently eliminated the $100 fee to set up a site visit with the Land Services Department staff to visit a property before obtaining a land use permit.

A site visit is an important step in the process of obtaining a permit to improve property. A site visit with county staff helps landowners and contractors understand county ordinance requirements and state statute and rules before investing time and money to apply for a permit.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

“We heard loud and clear from our contractors this spring that the $100 site visit fee was a barrier for them to get assistance from county staff," Crow Wing County Environmental Services Manager Chris Pence said in a news release. “We believe that folks want to do the right thing on their property and site visits really can assist in that."

The easiest way to set up a site visit is to access the Crow Wing County website at www.crowwing.gov/217/Permit-Information.

The county has other helpful information on the website, such as a Shoreland Alteration Frequently Asked Questions sheet that explains what can and cannot be done on lakeshore property.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more land use questions, call 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 14-21 events listed
June 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Breezy Point to host community facility assessment open house
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning
June 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Maci Martini
Prep
Softball: 5 area players earn All-State honors
June 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Happy laughing kids sit with hula rings in garden
On the Minds of Moms
How to have a ton of fun right in your backyard this summer
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Breezy Point to host community facility assessment open house
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal