Crow Wing County dairy princesses crowned

PIERZ — Allison Woitalla and Kaylee Woitalla were crowned junior dairy princesses at the Crow Wing County Dairy Banquet held Saturday, April 1, at the Pierz Ballroom in Pierz.

Ellie Hoffman was selected as dairy ambassador and Amber Fleischhacker and Shelby Mulroy were selected as assistant ambassadors.

The congeniality award went to Allison Woitalla.

Arica Caughey was the Milk Pitcher Award recipient April 1, 2023, at the Pierz Ballroom. Contributed

Goody’s Gourmet Treats of Brainerd was awarded the Butterknife Award, a business recognized for serving real dairy products.

The Milk Pitcher Award was given to Arica Caughey for being especially helpful in promoting the dairy industry.

The princesses and ambassadors will make appearances in the community over the next year promoting the dairy industry, especially during June Dairy Month.