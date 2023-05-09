99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County celebrates foster care families and partners

May has been National Foster Care Month since 1988

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Each May since 1988, National Foster Care Month has raised awareness of the foster care system for millions of Americans across the country.

Recognizing and celebrating the role foster homes play in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care is an opportunity to broaden awareness and unite individuals and organizations through strong support and recruitment programs.

When parents are unable to keep their children due to crisis, neglect or abuse, the children enter the foster care system. This system consists of safe homes to take them in and care for them.

Read more local area news

As of April 1, 2023, there were 67 licensed foster families with 110 children and teens in foster care in Crow Wing County. There continues to be an urgent need for foster and adoptive parents to open their hearts and homes to children in need of a safe environment in which to grow and thrive.

“There is significant importance of having licensed foster homes as these homes provide a safe, stable living environment for babies to teens while their parents work towards reunification,” Crow Wing County Family Services Supervisor Ronda Kline said in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kline said the need for families who can foster sibling groups and crisis homes is great at this time. Crisis homes are available to take children on short notice for short periods of time.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Setting aside the month of May to thank those who are involved in the foster care system is important. Folks like Crow Wing County foster parents, family members, volunteers and mentors are essential to the community well-being and keeping kids safe and cared for.

Recognizing all involved is a wonderful way to celebrate the importance of all those who make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people in Crow Wing County.

Those interested in becoming a foster parent or discussing the possibility further may call 218-824-1154 and speak with Nikki Alich, Crow Wing County child foster care licensing social worker.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0500923-spring-cleaning.jpg
Local
Spring cleaning? Read these donation tips
May 08, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Highway 371 east of Gull Lake map May 2023.png
Local
Work resumes on Highway 371 north of Brainerd
May 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Zeke Zwart.png
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pine River-Backus senior worked to make up for lost time
May 08, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes City Council May 1, 2023.jpg
Local
Cub Scout leader sought to resurrect Pequot Lakes pack
May 08, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Chef's Hat meatloaf sandwich.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Kick up old favorite recipes but add a twist
May 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Future Problem Solvers girls April 2023.jpg
Local
Brainerd Area Future Problem Solvers are state champions
May 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr