Crow Wing County business electronics collection event is May 18

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will conduct a business electronics collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

This is an opportunity for businesses to dispose of any old electronics.

To be included on the county's business electronics notification list, contact the county and provide the best email address to send these notifications.

Items accepted include: CPUs, CD/DVD-ROMs, monitors, memory, networking, printers, scanners, tape drives, circuit boards, integrated circuits, precious metal scrap, wire and cable, motor generators, duplication/copying, banking, bar code, communication, hospital/medical, telephone and test/lab.

Loose batteries are not accepted

Billing for businesses will be accomplished through the landfill office. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those businesses that already have a charge account at the landfill.

If a business wishes to establish a charge account, contact the landfill office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

During the event, the landfill attendant will direct businesses, after their vehicle has been weighed, to the collection site. Equipment to be disposed of will be unloaded and their vehicle will be directed back to the landfill office to be reweighed at the scale.

At this time businesses will be provided with a bill for payment.

Government agencies that are eligible for the state contract rates will be handled differently. They will be billed directly by Dynamic Recycling.

They will also need to stop at the landfill office to receive the weight of the material delivered. Dynamic Recycling will verify the materials and invoice your agency within two weeks of the drop-off, so no payment is required during the event.

For more information, contact the Land Services Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”