99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crow Wing County business electronics collection event is May 18

This is an opportunity for businesses to dispose of any old electronics

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will conduct a business electronics collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

This is an opportunity for businesses to dispose of any old electronics.

Read more local area news

To be included on the county's business electronics notification list, contact the county and provide the best email address to send these notifications.

Items accepted include: CPUs, CD/DVD-ROMs, monitors, memory, networking, printers, scanners, tape drives, circuit boards, integrated circuits, precious metal scrap, wire and cable, motor generators, duplication/copying, banking, bar code, communication, hospital/medical, telephone and test/lab.

Loose batteries are not accepted

ADVERTISEMENT

Billing for businesses will be accomplished through the landfill office. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those businesses that already have a charge account at the landfill.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

If a business wishes to establish a charge account, contact the landfill office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

During the event, the landfill attendant will direct businesses, after their vehicle has been weighed, to the collection site. Equipment to be disposed of will be unloaded and their vehicle will be directed back to the landfill office to be reweighed at the scale.

At this time businesses will be provided with a bill for payment.

Government agencies that are eligible for the state contract rates will be handled differently. They will be billed directly by Dynamic Recycling.

They will also need to stop at the landfill office to receive the weight of the material delivered. Dynamic Recycling will verify the materials and invoice your agency within two weeks of the drop-off, so no payment is required during the event.

For more information, contact the Land Services Solid Waste Office at 218-824-1010 or visit www.crowwing.us and search for “Solid Waste.”

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Welcome Wanigan May 2023 Amber Hidde.JPG
Community
Gull Lake anglers enjoy free coffee and doughnuts on the water
May 17, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
1672062+road construction.jpg
Local
County Road 145 construction began May 15
May 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women’s Club to meet May 18
May 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051723-shoreland-restoration-shutterstock.jpg
Local
WAPOA's annual shoreline restoration open house is May 20
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023, apartment rendering (2).png
Local
Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed
May 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River businesses receive over $20,000 in Initiative Foundation grants
May 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 16, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal