Crow Wing County administrative services director elected 2023 MACO president

Minnesota Association of County Officers chose Debby Erickson on Feb. 15

Debby MACO president 2023.JPG
Debby Erickson was elected president of the Minnesota Association of County Officers on Feb. 15, 2023.
Contributed / Minnesota Association of County Officers
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 04, 2023 01:57 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Association of County Officers elected Debby Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, as its president.

Erickson succeeds Sharon Budin, Le Sueur County recorder.

The 2023 MACO board of directors was sworn in at the MACO annual conference Feb. 15.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
