Crosslake's newest police chief takes over

Jake Maier is fourth chief in past 55 years

Nona Maier puts chief pin on Jake Maier July 13, 2023.JPG
Nona Maier puts the police chief pin on her son, Jake Maier, on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Crosslake City Hall as retiring Police Chief Erik Lee looks on.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake has a new police chief — just its fourth chief in the past 55 years.

Nona Maier performed the ceremonial pinning for her son, Jake Maier, as he officially became the chief Thursday, July 13, at city hall.

Maier has been with the department since 2007 and was sergeant since September 2021.

Four Crosslake fire chiefs1.jpg
Representing nearly 55 years of Crosslake police chiefs on July 13, 2023, are new chief Jake Maier, left; Bob Hartman, chief from 1999-2017; John Backdahl, chief from 1969-99; and Erik Lee, chief from 2017-2023.
Contributed / Crosslake City Hall

The event occurred during a retirement open house for now former Police Chief Erik Lee , who served the city for 26 ½ years, including the last six as chief.

The following business occurred at the regular meeting Monday, July 10, where the council:

  • Heard from Pat Netko, with the Crosslakers connectivity group, who presented that group’s questions and suggestions regarding the 2024 County Roads 66 and 3 roundabout and sidewalk beautification project.

The council agreed to have the city administrator request proposals from landscapers to design a streetscape.

  • Heard from a resident with concerns about affordable housing in Crosslake and short-term rentals, and how it is negatively affecting her family.
  • Learned there is a short-term rental link on the city website that takes people to the county website and information and maps of STRs in the county. The map includes addresses and phone numbers of STRs. The site includes a hotline phone number and how to submit complaints.
  • Accepted two donations from the Parks and Library Foundation: nearly $682 for the community garden and nearly $339 for pickleball.
  • Appointed David Gahn as an alternate to the Economic Development Authority.
  • Learned the city’s population estimate is 2,490 and its household estimate is 1,205, both as of April 1, 2022, and according to the Minnesota State Demographer.
  • Agreed to hire a police administrative assistant to provide clerical and administrative support to the police department managing incident reports.
  • Agreed to have Bolton & Menk engineering firm develop a conceptual plan for a hockey rink site for up to $9,000.
  • Learned the EDA has a survey on the city website for businesses and residents to provide feedback on how the EDA is doing, what they’d like to see the EDA do and how the community is doing.
Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
