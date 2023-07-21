Crosslake's newest police chief takes over

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake has a new police chief — just its fourth chief in the past 55 years.

Nona Maier performed the ceremonial pinning for her son, Jake Maier, as he officially became the chief Thursday, July 13, at city hall.

Maier has been with the department since 2007 and was sergeant since September 2021.

Representing nearly 55 years of Crosslake police chiefs on July 13, 2023, are new chief Jake Maier, left; Bob Hartman, chief from 1999-2017; John Backdahl, chief from 1969-99; and Erik Lee, chief from 2017-2023. Contributed / Crosslake City Hall

The event occurred during a retirement open house for now former Police Chief Erik Lee , who served the city for 26 ½ years, including the last six as chief.

The following business occurred at the regular meeting Monday, July 10, where the council:

Heard from Pat Netko, with the Crosslakers connectivity group, who presented that group’s questions and suggestions regarding the 2024 County Roads 66 and 3 roundabout and sidewalk beautification project.

The council agreed to have the city administrator request proposals from landscapers to design a streetscape.

Heard from a resident with concerns about affordable housing in Crosslake and short-term rentals, and how it is negatively affecting her family.

with concerns about affordable housing in Crosslake and short-term rentals, and how it is negatively affecting her family. Learned there is a short-term rental link on the city website that takes people to the county website and information and maps of STRs in the county. The map includes addresses and phone numbers of STRs. The site includes a hotline phone number and how to submit complaints.

link on the city website that takes people to the county website and information and maps of STRs in the county. The map includes addresses and phone numbers of STRs. The site includes a hotline phone number and how to submit complaints. Accepted two donations from the Parks and Library Foundation: nearly $682 for the community garden and nearly $339 for pickleball.

from the Parks and Library Foundation: nearly $682 for the community garden and nearly $339 for pickleball. Appointed David Gahn as an alternate to the Economic Development Authority.

as an alternate to the Economic Development Authority. Learned the city’s population estimate is 2,490 and its household estimate is 1,205, both as of April 1, 2022, and according to the Minnesota State Demographer.

estimate is 2,490 and its household estimate is 1,205, both as of April 1, 2022, and according to the Minnesota State Demographer. Agreed to hire a police administrative assistant to provide clerical and administrative support to the police department managing incident reports.

a police administrative assistant to provide clerical and administrative support to the police department managing incident reports. Agreed to have Bolton & Menk engineering firm develop a conceptual plan for a hockey rink site for up to $9,000.

Bolton & Menk engineering firm develop a conceptual plan for a hockey rink site for up to $9,000. Learned the EDA has a survey on the city website for businesses and residents to provide feedback on how the EDA is doing, what they’d like to see the EDA do and how the community is doing.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.