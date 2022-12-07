Crosslake's Holiday at the Dam chilly but cheerful

CROSSLAKE — Subzero windchills meant most visitors kept to the indoors, but the cold did not keep them away from the annual Holiday at the Dam event at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Visitors went outside to visit Santa Claus and make a s'more by the roaring campfire, but volunteers offered plenty of crafts and snacks inside the Corps of Engineers building to allow children to get their share of Christmas cheer in a warmer area.

Families had the opportunity to bring in a new gift to be taken to Maucieri's for the annual Christmas for Kids gift drive for less fortunate families.

Holiday at the Dam is put on by Crosslake's Light Up the Dam Committee, which puts seasonal decorations on the Cross Lake dam for Christmas, St. Patrick's Day and the Fourth of July.