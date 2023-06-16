Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake woman found in lake identified as Susan Ann Mezzenga

Fresh water drowning is the probable cause of death; no foul play suspected

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crosslake Police Department were dispatched to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake on June 14, 2023, for a report of an adult female found floating face down in the water.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:27 PM

CROSSLAKE — Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, is the woman found Wednesday, June 14, floating face down in Cross Lake within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home.

Probable cause of death is fresh water drowning, and no foul play is suspected at this time, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday, June 16, identifying Mezzenga.

Mezzenga lived alone at her residence, and the event was unwitnessed. There are no other details to be released at this time, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office previously reported that at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, their office and the Crosslake Police Department were dispatched to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake for a report of an adult woman found floating face down in the water.

Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.

Mezzenga’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were the Crosslake police and fire departments.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
