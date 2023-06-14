Crosslake woman found dead in the lake outside her home

CROSSLAKE — A Crosslake woman was found Wednesday morning, June 14, floating face-down on the east shore of Cross Lake, within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported.

Her name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff's office and Crosslake Police Department responded at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, to the address. Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The woman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were the Crosslake police and fire departments.