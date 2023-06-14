Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Crosslake woman found dead in the lake outside her home

Her name will be released pending notification of next of kin

crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:10 PM

CROSSLAKE — A Crosslake woman was found Wednesday morning, June 14, floating face-down on the east shore of Cross Lake, within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported.

Her name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff's office and Crosslake Police Department responded at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, to the address. Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Read more local area news

The woman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were the Crosslake police and fire departments.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
june-2023-calendar-metro.jpg
Community
Calendar: June 14-21 events listed
June 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Breezy Point to host community facility assessment open house
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning
June 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students run the 4x400 relay at state
Prep
Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay runs 2nd at state
June 14, 2023 08:57 AM
XNSP2141 Track 2A.JPG
Prep
Class 2A State Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery
June 11, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning
June 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal