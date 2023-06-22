Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter

Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin honored for their philanthropy

Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Jim Anderson stands at an entrance to the Crosslake Town Square park, where the Legacy Gardens were dedicated Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in honor of his late wife Linnea Anderson and late daughter Christine Sesin.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The sun was shining brightly Tuesday, June 13, which was appropriate for the dedication of sprawling gardens at a renovated Crosslake Town Square park in memory of two community philanthropists.

These gardens are a symbol of Linnea’s and Christine’s legacy of giving to others.
Jim Anderson

“These gardens are a symbol of Linnea’s and Christine’s legacy of giving to others,” Jim Anderson said of his late wife, Linnea Anderson, and late daughter, Christine Sesin. “I hope you all enjoy them. Come often. Stay for a while.”

Crosslake Legacy Gardens dedication_5727.JPG
Surrounded by Jim Anderson and his family, among others, Kristin Oltmann, senior pastor at Crosslake Lutheran Church, shares a prayer Tuesday, June 13, at the dedication of the Legacy Gardens at Crosslake Town Square.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Anderson, founder of Crosswoods Development in Crosslake, spoke during a dedication of the Legacy Gardens, held before a Brainerd Lakes Chamber Business After Hours event at town square.

It’s all about honoring those two ladies who left to garden.
Eric Anderson

On hand for a ribbon cutting between two new pillars at the park’s northwest corner were many of Anderson’s family members, including his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Heather, and their daughter, Autumn; son-in-law John Sesin and his and Christine’s three daughters, Ashley (and Matt), Hanna (and Robert) with their daughter Athena, and Samantha.

Crosslake Legacy Gardens_5747.JPG
The Legacy Gardens were dedicated Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Crosslake Town Square, which includes 3,000 plants through the park.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“It’s all about honoring those two ladies who left to garden,” an emotional Eric Anderson said after the dedication. “They’re here for many people to enjoy.”

Eric wrote the words on a dedication plaque on a pillar leading into the Crosslake Town Square park:

“The Legacy Gardens is dedicated to the memory of Linnea Anderson and Christin Sesin, a mother and daughter who shared a passion for both community service and beautiful gardens. This park is meant to be enjoyed by all who visit, and to honor those who dedicated themselves to community service.”

The Crosslake Town Square park and two surrounding streets of businesses were built 20 years ago.

“In celebration of that and in honor of my wife and daughter, we wanted to do something,” Jim Anderson said. “And they both loved gardening, so that’s what we decided on.

“We wanted their legacy reflected in the gardens. We want people to rest and to visit,” he said.

The gardens surrounded by stones throughout the park include 3,000 plants. Sidewalks around the park were refurbished, new sod was laid, the band shell was repainted and a water feature for children was added.

Crosslake Legacy Gardens Water feature_5755.JPG
As part of refurbishing the Crosslake Town Square park, a water feature was added, as shown Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

“Three thousand plants later we have a beautiful garden. We’re proud of it and we’re proud of the purpose for it,” Anderson said at the Business After Hours event.

We feel with the gardens addition and stores being pretty full we’re ready for phase 3.
Jim Anderson

Phases 1 and 2 of Crosslake Town Square are the two streets of businesses. Now a sign is up to build another street of businesses.

“We feel with the gardens addition and stores being pretty full we’re ready for phase 3,” Anderson said, noting merchants today like smaller stores and it doesn’t make sense to prebuild them.

To that effect, phase 3 will be built as people come ready to open new businesses.

Anderson was a second-generation owner of Anderson Brothers Construction in Brainerd.

“We turned the reins over last December so I can work in the gardens,” he said at the Business After Hours event.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
