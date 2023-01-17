Crosslake to explore different fire department models

CROSSLAKE — A Crosslake committee will look at different fire department models after the council was asked for direction on possibly hiring a full-time fire chief.

“We receive a lot of benefit from Chief (Chip) Lohmiller just because that’s the kind of guy he is,” City Administrator Mike Lyonais told the council at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 9, noting Lohmiller isn’t getting paid for everything he does.

Lohmiller said he received $1,200 per month to do normal administrative work at 300 calls a year, and now the city has twice as many calls, which is more work.

Mayor Dave Nevin acknowledged Lohmiller puts in a lot of time and does good service for the city, but he needs more information on the whole fire department and what it does.

An end-of-year report said the fire department had 593 calls for service in 2022, which is a 25% increase from 2021. Fire calls were up 45% and emergency medical service calls increased 13.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the annual report, Lohmiller said the council will look at alternative fire department models that may better fit the needs and call volume of the Crosslake coverage area.

The increase in calls may be the result of the population and visitor growth over the past few years, he wrote.

“The call volume has been exhausting our membership at their workplace and affecting personal and family life,” Lohmiller wrote.

He told the council he’s preparing the fire department for the future, when he is no longer chief.

The department includes Lohmiller as chief; Neil Luzar and Corey Ledin as assistant chiefs; and Rich Irish, Brian Scheuss, Seth Wannebo and Jory Danielson as captains.

Closed meeting request

Jackson Purfeerst

At his first meeting, new council member Jackson Purfeerst asked for a daylong, if necessary, closed meeting for him and fellow new council member Sandy Farder to discuss with council members and city staff any animosity and grievances to get off the ground with a fresh start.

City Attorney Brad Person said the council must have strong reasons to close a meeting to the public.

Person will research whether there is a way for the council to do this and will report back at the February meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short-term rentals

A recent Crow Wing County Board decision about short-term rentals means local control over regulating these rentals will return to cities.

The Crosslake City Council has long discussed short-term rentals regulations.

Nevin suggested contracting with a person to regulate short-term rentals, which would be paid through short-term rental fees.

A letter from Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle said the county board recently directed staff to begin the process of repealing the county’s existing public health-based approach to regulate short-term rentals in the county, which currently applies county-wide, and moving regulatory requirements into the county zoning ordinance.

That means county regulations would only apply where county planning and zoning functions apply.

The county hopes to complete this transition by Feb. 1.

This means cities in the county have options, including more strictly regulating short-term rentals or not regulating them at all, Houle wrote.

There also is an option to contract with the county to administer its regulatory requirements within cities’ jurisdictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lohmiller will research this.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.