Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration run March 16-18

CROSSLAKE — The 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration will run Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18, featuring a new Clover Dash route, a longer parade route and a VIP experience.

The parade at 2 p.m. Saturday will be a half mile longer than in the past, with the route extending past the Daggett Channel Bridge to the Log Church.

This change will offer more parking and more places to view the parade.

Also new is a Shenanigans VIP Experience. VIP badges, at $100 each, entitles people to the following Saturday, March 18:

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Access into the heated Shenanigans VIP tent with high-top tables.

An official St. Patrick's Day Parade chair with a carrying bag.

Preferred curbside front row parade seating.

One meal with a choice of drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) from Maucieri's.

Access to portable restrooms located near the site.

One VIP badge lanyard identifying you as a VIP for tent access.

Access to a private cash bar and food on site by Maucieri's.

Option to purchase a reserved parking spot for $20 in Crosslake Town Square.

Sign up at https://brainerdlakeschamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/aPd2OMzr?sourceTypeId=Hub&mode=Attendee .

Buy a Lucky Lanyard for $6 at any participating business to save money with deals and discounts. Find the list of businesses and specials at crosslake.com.

Following is the schedule of events:

Thursday, March 16

9 a.m.: The first clue will be revealed to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold.

The first clue will be revealed to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold. 6-8 p.m.: Loon & Lakes Trivia at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company.

Loon & Lakes Trivia at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company. 8 p.m.: Trivia at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.

Friday, March 17

9 a.m.: The second clue will be released to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold.

The second clue will be released to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold. 4-7 p.m.: Live music featuring Brian O'Brien on the patio at Moonlite Bay.

Live music featuring Brian O'Brien on the patio at Moonlite Bay. 5-7 p.m.: Registration and packet pickup for the Clover Dash 5K at Patriot Lakes Nutrition in Crosslake Town Square.

Registration and packet pickup for the Clover Dash 5K at Patriot Lakes Nutrition in Crosslake Town Square. 6-9 p.m.: Live music featuring From the Heart at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company.

Live music featuring From the Heart at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company. 7 p.m.: Live music featuring Andy Fischer at Manhattan's.

Live music featuring Andy Fischer at Manhattan's. 7 p.m.: DJ Mike will spin music at Andy's Bar and Grill.

DJ Mike will spin music at Andy's Bar and Grill. 10 p.m.-close: Music featuring DJ Dana at Moonlite Bay.

Saturday, March 18