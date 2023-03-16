Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration run March 16-18
Parade route is half mile longer; VIP experience offered; Clover Dash route changes
CROSSLAKE — The 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration will run Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18, featuring a new Clover Dash route, a longer parade route and a VIP experience.
The parade at 2 p.m. Saturday will be a half mile longer than in the past, with the route extending past the Daggett Channel Bridge to the Log Church.
This change will offer more parking and more places to view the parade.
Also new is a Shenanigans VIP Experience. VIP badges, at $100 each, entitles people to the following Saturday, March 18:
- 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Access into the heated Shenanigans VIP tent with high-top tables.
- An official St. Patrick's Day Parade chair with a carrying bag.
- Preferred curbside front row parade seating.
- One meal with a choice of drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic) from Maucieri's.
- Access to portable restrooms located near the site.
- One VIP badge lanyard identifying you as a VIP for tent access.
- Access to a private cash bar and food on site by Maucieri's.
- Option to purchase a reserved parking spot for $20 in Crosslake Town Square.
Sign up at https://brainerdlakeschamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/aPd2OMzr?sourceTypeId=Hub&mode=Attendee .
Buy a Lucky Lanyard for $6 at any participating business to save money with deals and discounts. Find the list of businesses and specials at crosslake.com.
Following is the schedule of events:
Thursday, March 16
- 9 a.m.: The first clue will be revealed to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold.
- 6-8 p.m.: Loon & Lakes Trivia at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company.
- 8 p.m.: Trivia at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.
Friday, March 17
- 9 a.m.: The second clue will be released to find the Lost Pot O’ Gold.
- 4-7 p.m.: Live music featuring Brian O'Brien on the patio at Moonlite Bay.
- 5-7 p.m.: Registration and packet pickup for the Clover Dash 5K at Patriot Lakes Nutrition in Crosslake Town Square.
- 6-9 p.m.: Live music featuring From the Heart at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company.
- 7 p.m.: Live music featuring Andy Fischer at Manhattan's.
- 7 p.m.: DJ Mike will spin music at Andy's Bar and Grill.
- 10 p.m.-close: Music featuring DJ Dana at Moonlite Bay.
Saturday, March 18
- 7-8:30 a.m.: Same-day registration and packet pickup for the Clover Dash at Patriot Lakes Nutrition.
- 8-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion.
- 8:30 a.m.: Clover Dash Kids Run at Crosslake Town Square.
- 9 a.m.: The ninth annual Clover Dash 5K Run/Walk at Crosslake Town Square, featuring a new route.
- 9 a.m.: The third and final clue will be released for the Lost Pot O’ Gold.
- 10 a.m.-noon: Parade sponsors and features lineup at Swann Drive East entrance.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Crosslake Town Square pre-parade party with music, food and activities, including Plinko at Key Wellness, family activities inside and outside Squirrelly Mama, Barajas Mexican Grill food truck and K&D Kettle Corn, and live music by The Nissfits under the clock tower.
- 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Whitefish Lodge and Suites parking lot party featuring a brunch and bingo (register at whitefish-lodge.com); and live music by Drunk-n-Stupid from noon-3 p.m.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Live music featuring Darren Jackson at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company.
- 11 a.m.: Music featuring DJ Mike at Andy's Bar & Grill.
- 11 a.m-1:30 p.m.: Parade participant free shuttle service (for parade participants only) from Crosslake Log Church to Crosslake Community School near the parade lineup in Crosslake Town Square. Drop off all float riders/walkers in the town square parade lineup area. One vehicle driver can then proceed to The Log Church to take the shuttle back to meet the group.
- Noon-2 p.m.: General parade lineup at Swann Drive East entrance.
- 2 p.m.: Parade begins.
- After the parade: Entertainment continues at Crosslake businesses, including live music by Tangled Chords at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company; live music by Shane Martin at Manhattan’s; live music by Lisa Wenger at Maucieri's; music by DJ Dana at Moonlite Bay; Dynamite Reflections Karaoke at Riverside Inn; block party featuring DJ Mad Mardigan at Zorbaz Crozzlake; bacon meat raffle at 6 p.m. at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion; live music by Emily Hammer from 6-9 p.m. at Ox Lake Tavern; and live music by Red Dot Duo from 6-9 p.m. at The Wharf.
