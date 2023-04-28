99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crosslake roundabout work underway at CSAHs 3 and 11

Detours in place; project is expected to be finished by July 16

crosslake roundabout.png
The County State Aid Highways 3 and 11 roundabout is expected to be complete by July 16, 2023 in Crosslake.
Contributed / Crow Wing County
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Crow Wing County has entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the construction of a roundabout at County State Aid Highways 3 and 11 in Crosslake.

Along with the construction of the roundabout, the project will include drainage improvements, overhead lighting and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

Read more local area news

Construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed by July 16. This schedule is subject to variability based upon weather and other factors.

During construction, the intersection will be closed and detours will be set up. Use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Crow Wing County will post construction updates on Facebook, Twitter and the highway department website at https://www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit the Crow Wing County website or call the county highway department at 218-824-1110.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Doug Miller Lake Shore MN.jpg
Local
Former Lake Shore council member, Nisswa business owner dies
April 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
ice out (1).JPG
Local
Ice-out may be late, expert says
April 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Collected Stories_image 1.jpg
Local
'Collected Stories' to be staged six times at Central Lakes College in Brainerd
April 26, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PRB Baseball 4-17.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Tigers lose to Sebeka 6-3
April 27, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Baseball 4-18 3-copy.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Patriots top Huskies in walk-off win
April 27, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-MN-Home.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Minnesota Home Magazine - 2023 Annual Issue
April 27, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
April 13, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr