Crosslake roundabout opens a month early at County Roads 3 and 11

County Road 145 in Jenkins is open to traffic

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Here's an update on area Crow Wing County road projects:

The roundabout is nearing substantial completion well ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates and there are no delays, the intersection will be open to traffic during the week of June 12.
Crow Wing County website

“Great news!” the county wrote Friday, June 9, on its road project website. “The roundabout is nearing substantial completion well ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates and there are no delays, the intersection will be open to traffic during the week of June 12."

Roundabouts and detours - oh my!
Motorists will encounter detours in Nisswa and Crosslake through the first part of summer
May 04, 2023 05:57 AM
By  Nancy Vogt

In an update Tuesday, June 13, the county said: "A big thanks to the prime contractor Anderson Brothers Construction, the other contractors, and County staff (and the weather) for the excellent coordination to allow the opening a month ahead of schedule."

The county asks motorists to use caution when driving through the area as the final pavement markings, final lighting and removal of the bypass road and the detour signing will be done under taffic.

  • Work on County Road 145 from Veterans Street to County State Aid Highway 16 in Jenkins is substantially complete and the road is open to traffic. Finish work will continue the week of June 12.
  • Paving on CSAH 4 from Lakeshore Avenue to CSAH 11 were scheduled to begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Thursday, June 15.
For updates, visit https://www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
