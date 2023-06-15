Crosslake roundabout opens a month early at County Roads 3 and 11

Here's an update on area Crow Wing County road projects:

The roundabout is nearing substantial completion well ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates and there are no delays, the intersection will be open to traffic during the week of June 12. Crow Wing County website

The roundabout at County State Aid Highways 3 and 11 in Crosslake opened Tuesday, June 13. Crow Wing County anticipated its opening.

“Great news!” the county wrote Friday, June 9, on its road project website. “The roundabout is nearing substantial completion well ahead of schedule. If the weather cooperates and there are no delays, the intersection will be open to traffic during the week of June 12."

In an update Tuesday, June 13, the county said: "A big thanks to the prime contractor Anderson Brothers Construction, the other contractors, and County staff (and the weather) for the excellent coordination to allow the opening a month ahead of schedule."

The county asks motorists to use caution when driving through the area as the final pavement markings, final lighting and removal of the bypass road and the detour signing will be done under taffic.

Work on County Road 145 from Veterans Street to County State Aid Highway 16 in Jenkins is substantially complete and the road is open to traffic. Finish work will continue the week of June 12.

Paving on CSAH 4 from Lakeshore Avenue to CSAH 11 were scheduled to begin Monday, June 12, and continue through Thursday, June 15.

For updates, visit https://www.crowwing.gov/149/Current-Projects .