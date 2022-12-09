Crosslake residents urge Crow Wing County to consider more options for intersection

CROSSLAKE — Residents pushed back against a recommended roundabout at the County Roads 3 and 66 intersection in Crosslake in 2024.

Crow Wing County Highway Engineer Tim Bray guided an open house with presentation and discussion Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Crosslake City Hall and received the pushback against city engineer Bolton & Menk’s recommendation of a roundabout for the intersection.

Bray said the open house was organized after the county received an unprecedented number of public comments, over 100, on the pedestrian and intersection improvement project near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cross Lake Recreation Area.

Public transportation engineer Jake Bongard, with Bolton & Menk, presented results of a 2019 Crosslake parking and pedestrian route study and others. The collected data was used to compare four proposed plans at the intersection.

The four options were: Do nothing, all-way stop, traffic signal and roundabout.

Bongard said the project goals are to improve safety at the intersection of County Roads 3 and 66, improve pedestrian safety along County Road 3 to Pioneer Drive and along County Road 66 to Bald Eagle Trail, improve stormwater treatment to protect water quality and more.

Studies found that, though the speed limit in town is 30 mph, motorists tend to cross the intersection at 35 mph, with speeds averaging about 45 mph south of the intersection where drivers are approaching the more urban section of town from a more open, suburban section of road.

Pat Netko reviews poster boards describing a proposed roundabout project in Crosslake at a Nov. 29, 2022, open house at Crosslake City Hall. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Data was collected at peak and off-peak traffic times as well as traffic warrants and incidents in the area.

Bongard said doing nothing or installing an all-way stop do not meet project goals as both would require significant additional steps to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection, especially with anticipated growth and changes in the community.

An all-way stop would be functional, but would not accommodate for population or traffic growth in the future, he said.

He added that motorists coming from the south at higher speeds might perform rapid deceleration at the intersection or even run the intersection due to their excessive, suburban rate of speed entering into a more urban environment.

While people are more familiar with traffic signals, Bongard said they present more conflict points where vehicles have the potential to come into contact with pedestrians versus a roundabout.

In addition, drivers may often cross through signal controlled intersections at high rates of speed, pedestrian wait times could be excessive and driver line of sight could contribute to safety issues.

Bongard acknowledged a roundabout intersection - the recommended option - is less familiar to modern drivers. He insisted, however, that it reduces pedestrian/vehicle conflict points, physically forces drivers to limit their speed, reduces pedestrian wait times and provides better lines of sight for drivers.

A signal controlled intersection at County Roads 3 and 66 would have 32 vehicle-to-vehicle conflict points and 24 vehicle-to-person conflict points where accidents could occur, he said.

A roundabout has only eight of each.

In addition, pedestrians struck at 30 mph have a 40% chance of life-altering injury or death. With the speed reduced to 20 mph, the likely speed in this traffic circle, that number would be reduced to 13% due to speed alone.

The angle of traffic collisions in roundabouts is limited to primarily rear quarter collisions instead of T-bone collisions and head-on collisions, further reducing severity of injuries sustained in a roundabout collision.

The county has received $610,000 from a Transportation Alternatives grant for pedestrian improvements and $850,000 for the intersection project due to the Eastern Federal Lands Access Program.

Bray said county commissioners would use feedback from the Nov. 29 open house, as well as a recommendation from the Crosslake City Council, to decide on a design for the intersection.

Preliminary planning is expected through April 2023, with final design and construction plans made from April 2023-April 2024 and construction starting in 2024.

Community weighs in

Community response at the open house was largely negative. The roundabout option had many in the audience audibly scoffing or laughing dismissively during various parts of the presentation.

At one point, a resident told Bray that the county had already made up its mind and the open house was a farce, describing it with an expletive.

A small group of residents in the front row did not voice opinions on the roundabout, but did tell the disruptive residents to let Bray lead the meeting. Lake Country Crafts and Cones owner Pat Netko at one point urged attendees to be respectful.

Netko was among those who strongly opposed the roundabout plan. She recommended the county reconsider its second option, an all-way stop, which she said would be safer than a roundabout where vehicles are expected to keep moving.

Bray said because pedestrians only cross one lane of traffic at a time and only need to watch traffic in that one lane, crossing a roundabout is actually safer.

With a traffic signal or four-way stop, Bray said a pedestrian crossing County Road 66 at the intersection would need to watch for traffic from at least six lanes: two approaching from the left, two approaching from the right, traffic turning left on Highway 3 in front of them and traffic turning right on Highway 3 behind them.

He said while it seems to go against logic, statistics show pedestrian traffic collisions at roundabouts are 30%-40% lower. This statement received dismissive laughter from the audience.

Netko asked if the county would do studies and present their findings on an all-way stop.

Bray said findings on an all-way stop could be presented at a future council meeting, though there won't be many chances for additional public hearings.

Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber director, did not seem convinced. She said she has witnessed the aftermath of a pileup in a roundabout, suggesting they aren't as safe as advertised.

Another resident complained that the raised green space in the center of a roundabout obscures vision so drivers would not be able to see pedestrians early.

Other residents insisted that the county should abandon the roundabout plan in favor of a traffic signal. Bray again said traffic signals split the attention of drivers and pedestrians between several lanes of traffic at once, versus one lane at a time in a roundabout.

Discussion of the intersection has been ongoing for years; however, the 2024 construction of the National Loon Center at the Corps of Engineers area, as well as grant funding made available through the project, prompted the county to renew planning efforts.

When one commenter insisted the county was only choosing the roundabout because of available federal grants, Bray disagreed.

Bray said the county has been planning for the intersection project for years, and preliminary plans that preceded the National Loon Center included plans to consider a roundabout intersection.

However, since the National Loon Center does not have room for a parking lot, its construction might lead to an increase in pedestrian traffic crossing the intersection. The center also helped the intersection qualify for grants, hence the current discussion.

One resident asked why the loon center wasn't required to provide a plan to provide sufficient parking for patrons, much as other businesses might be required. Not being part of that decision, Bray could not provide an answer.

Parking for the loon center is currently under discussion, though preliminary plans suggest visitors might park at the Crosslake Community School during seasons when school is not in session, hence putting pedestrians on the other side of County Road 66.

The county also has plans for addressing pedestrian concerns at crossings closer to the school, though those were not the subject of the Nov. 29 open house.

One resident asked why the county is considering such a drastic change before there are any indications whether the loon center will be able to stay in operation. Bray said repeatedly that the county is trying to get out ahead of a problem rather than being reactive after a potential collision.

A resident asked how many collisions occur at the intersection currently. Bongard's presentation included a study that said there have been only three crashes at the intersection in the past five years.

Bray said he doesn't like to ask how many people have to die before a change is made. A resident called it a "fear factor" intended to scare them into agreeing with him.

Bray insisted it was his job to think first about safety, in this case especially of pedestrians.

One commenter asked if the roundabout design would accommodate trailers and semi trucks. Bray said they cannot design it to accommodate absolutely everything, and gave an example of windmill blades in transport. This roundabout would be designed to accommodate a semi pulling a 48-foot trailer or a recreational vehicle towing a boat.

There were many questions about road crossings. Bray said that those walking or using mobility aids would use the intersection the same, crossing one lane of traffic with an eye to traffic approaching from one direction, stopping at an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant median with sidewalk, and then crossing another lane to another ADA compliant curb on the other side of the road, again while watching the appropriate lane of traffic.

Bray said bicyclists often prefer to ride on the road instead, in which case they would use the roundabout much like a car would. They would also have the option of using the intersection in the same way as a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

People may visit crosslakeimprovements.com and share their thoughts with the city engineer, who is expected to share more information at the Monday, Dec. 12, regular city council meeting regarding a four-way stop.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.