News Local

Crosslake police chief attends last meeting in that role

Retirement open house is planned Thursday, July 13

071223-erik-lee-police-chief.jpg
Erik Lee Crosslake police chief headshot April 2023.
Contributed / City of Crosslake
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 6:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Police Chief Erik Lee attended his last regular city council meeting as chief Monday, July 10.

090821.PEJ.JakeMaier.jpg
Jake Maier

Lee will retire Thursday, July 13, when a retirement open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. at city hall.

Jake Maier is the city’s new chief. Maier has been with the department since 2007 and was sergeant since September 2021.

Lee leaves a 30-year law enforcement career, including 26½ years with the Crosslake Police Department as an officer, sergeant and chief.

Read more about Crosslake Police Chief Erik Lee

He’s been chief for six years , since June 2017.

Lee was appointed sergeant in September 1999, nearly three years after becoming a Crosslake officer in November 1996.

He started his career with the Breezy Point Police Department in July 1993. He also worked for the Crosby Police Department.

Read more Crosslake City Council news

Crosslake provides law enforcement services to Mission Township. A letter from the Mission Township Board congratulated Lee on his retirement, and thanked him for his service.

“For Mission Township we have appreciated your expertise on law enforcement issues, your service to our community, and your engagement as a resident,” the letter signed by board chair Jon Auge said. “We are fortunate because while you will no longer be the Police Chief, you will remain a valued member of our community.”

Police and fire reports

Police reported 270 incidents in the city and 73 in Mission Township in June.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Crosslake reports included 20 agency assists, one burglary, 32 emergency medical services calls, four fires, one personal injury accident, seven property damage accidents, eight thefts, three traffic arrests, 75 traffic warnings and 12 traffic citations.

Mission Township reports included five agency assists, one traffic arrest, 13 traffic citations and 52 traffic warnings.

Firefighters had 44 incidents in June, including 26 EMS calls, one search for person/water rescue, one building fire and three agency assists.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

