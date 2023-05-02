99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crosslake pickleball tournament raises money for charities

Three charities receive checks from funds raised

Crosslake Food Shelf Charity winner.jpg
Doris Mezzenga, center, accepts the check on behalf of the Crosslake Food Shelf from Crosslake Pickleball Club members Peter and Pam Graves in April 2023.
Contributed / Pam Graves
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Roughly $1,500 was raised in the April Foolish Pickleball Tournament held Saturday, April 1, in Crosslake.

Funds raised went to Common Goods, the Crosslake Food Shelf and Homeless and Wounded Warriors.

Crosslake Pickleball Club members Peter and Pam Graves delivered the checks. Peter is past president of the club.

Wounded Warrior charity winner.jpg
Russ Philstrom, right, accepts the check on behalf of the Homeless and Wounded Warriors from Crosslake Pickleball Club member Peter Graves in April 2023.
Contributed / Pam Graves
Read more local area news

Common Goods Charity winner.jpg
Andrea Martin, center, accepts the check for Common Goods in Crosslake from Crosslake Pickleball Club members Peter and Pam Graves.
Contributed / Pam Graves
Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0226pequot-historical-society.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes Historical Society gears up for summer with resort exhibit
May 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Karen Bye
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Parkinson's support group to meet May 4
May 02, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Breezy Point Women's Club to mark 50th anniversary May 3
May 01, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
faith-in-action-cass-co-logo.jpg
Local
Senior service providers to meet May 4 in Hackensack
May 02, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5599.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'
April 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_4591.JPG
Local
Students 'Light Up the Night' at Pequot Lakes Prom
April 30, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Hotel rendering 1 April 2023.png
Local
Nisswa Motel owner proposes expansion to a downtown hotel
April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt