Crosslake model train club is thankful for donations

Crosslake-Ideal Lions and Ideal Community Service Organization help fund chairlift

Darlene by Chairlift July 2023.jpg
Darlene Blazina, who has been disabled her entire life and is now wheelchair bound, founded the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association in Crosslake in 2006 and is still one of the organization's most active members. She's shown by the chairlift purchased with donations in July 2023.
Contributed / Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association in Crosslake needed a chairlift to help a few disabled senior members move up and down the stairs.

Installation of the chairlift was recently made possible through donations from the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club of $4,200 and the Ideal Community Service Organization of $1,000.

The model train club's museum is designed such that the HO and O Scale model trains and layouts are on the main floor, and the G Scale (Garden) layout is on the lower level. A large storage room and the shop are also on the lower level to store donations, build tables, trees and other scenic items for the displays.

The NMRHA model railroad club is a senior organization, for members over age 55. Several senior members can now make use of the chairlift, making it not only possible, but safer for them to navigate the stairs.

The NMRHA is grateful for the donations received to support installation of the chairlift.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
