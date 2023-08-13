Crosslake model train club is thankful for donations

CROSSLAKE — The Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association in Crosslake needed a chairlift to help a few disabled senior members move up and down the stairs.

Installation of the chairlift was recently made possible through donations from the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club of $4,200 and the Ideal Community Service Organization of $1,000.

The model train club's museum is designed such that the HO and O Scale model trains and layouts are on the main floor, and the G Scale (Garden) layout is on the lower level. A large storage room and the shop are also on the lower level to store donations, build tables, trees and other scenic items for the displays.

The NMRHA model railroad club is a senior organization, for members over age 55. Several senior members can now make use of the chairlift, making it not only possible, but safer for them to navigate the stairs.

The NMRHA is grateful for the donations received to support installation of the chairlift.