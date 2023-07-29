Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 29

Crosslake model train club accepts HO scale donation

The set belonged to James Wierzbinski, who passed away in February

HO donors 1.jpg
Sisters Gail Sauter, right, and June Meitzner donated an HO scale collection of rolling stock, engines, buildings, people and trees to the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association model train club in Crosslake on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Contributed / Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Sisters Gail Sauter and June Meitzner donated a HO scale collection of rolling stock, engines, buildings, people and trees to the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association model train club in Crosslake on Saturday, July 15.

These items had belonged to their 95-year-old stepfather, James Wierzbinski, who had the model trains and layouts since he was a teenager and passed away in February.

Sauter and Meitzner took the layout apart and packed all the items into many of the original boxes.

Those interested in donating train sets they no longer use should contact the NMRHA at nmrhaclub@gmail.com or visit https://www.crosslaketrainclub.com.

