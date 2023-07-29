Crosslake model train club accepts HO scale donation

CROSSLAKE — Sisters Gail Sauter and June Meitzner donated a HO scale collection of rolling stock, engines, buildings, people and trees to the Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association model train club in Crosslake on Saturday, July 15.

Read more local area news





These items had belonged to their 95-year-old stepfather, James Wierzbinski, who had the model trains and layouts since he was a teenager and passed away in February.

Sauter and Meitzner took the layout apart and packed all the items into many of the original boxes.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Those interested in donating train sets they no longer use should contact the NMRHA at nmrhaclub@gmail.com or visit https://www.crosslaketrainclub.com.