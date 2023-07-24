Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Log Village to host ‘The Diverse History of Adney and Goggle Lakes’

The public is invited to attend July 26 event

Today at 12:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — A presentation on “The Diverse History of Adney and Goggle Lakes” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Crosslake’s Historic Log Village as part of its Back Porch series.

The story is of four distinctly differently cultural and ethnic communities established in the same place at different times in the nascent history of nearby Adney and Goggle lakes, including Native American, Irish American, African American cultures and a current diverse mix of American retirees (Grompys) and nature lovers.

The event is presented by Skip Patton, retired Donaldson Engineering executive, along with retired professor Dick Phillips and former U.S. congressman Rick Nolan.

The public is invited to attend. Donations will be accepted.

