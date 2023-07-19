6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Ideal Lions welcome new president

Melissa Kay Krueger was sworn in July 12

CrosslakeTownSquare.Melissa.JPG
Melissa Krueger arranges flowers at her store, Simply Rustic Floral Design, in Crosslake Town Square in July 2022.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Melissa Kay Krueger was sworn in as the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club president at their monthly meeting Wednesday, July 12, at Maucieri’s Restaurant in Crosslake.

Krueger announced a Pavilion Potluck Party to which the public will be invited to be held in September.

New members inducted were Nathan Anderson, Derek Duncan and Judy Holmquist.

The Crosslake Ideal Lions approved a grant of $1,000 to Jack’s Big Bass Bash Fishing Tournament, to provide aid to the North Alliance at Pequot Lakes High School. The North Alliance is dedicated to improving the mental health of students.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
