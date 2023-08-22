Crosslake Ideal Lions to sell peaches

CROSSLAKE — Cunningham Peaches in Colorado advised the Crosslake Ideal Lions that they expect to deliver peaches the last week in August.

The peach sale (full lugs and half lugs) will be held at MoonliteBay in Crosslake on the two days after the peaches are delivered.

To reserve a lug or two, email blhansen68@gmail.com .