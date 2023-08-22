Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Ideal Lions to sell peaches

Reserve peaches now; arrival expected during the last week of August

Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Cunningham Peaches in Colorado advised the Crosslake Ideal Lions that they expect to deliver peaches the last week in August.

The peach sale (full lugs and half lugs) will be held at MoonliteBay in Crosslake on the two days after the peaches are delivered.

To reserve a lug or two, email blhansen68@gmail.com .

