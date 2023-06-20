Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Ideal Lions to host blood drive in Crosslake

Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Ideal Lions Club will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Crosslake Lutheran Church.

Appointments should be scheduled at Redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code "Crosslake Community."

