Crosslake Ideal Lions Club's blood drive draws 48 donors

Lions members donated 32 hours to the blood drive

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The American Red Cross and Crosslake Ideal Lions held a successful blood drive Thursday, July 13, at Crosslake Lutheran Church.

Five Red Cross employees drew 53 blood products from 48 donors. The day’s goal was 42. There were 19 products produced from the Power Red donors and 34 whole blood products.

There were five first time donors. Lions members donated 32 hours to the blood drive.

“We sincerely pass our thanks on behalf of the Red Cross to those who donated,” Marty Duncan, team leader, said in a news release.

