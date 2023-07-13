Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake became the area’s second city to have a full-time fire chief .

There’s a lot of things that we’re not doing with public education and preplanning and community outreach and things like that. Chip Lohmiller, Crosslake fire chief

The Crosslake City Council voted 3-2 to make the fire chief’s position full time, and to appoint Chip Lohmiller — chief for the past 12 years and a member of the department for 27 years — as that full-time chief, according to a YouTube recording of the meeting.

The council still must finalize Lohmiller’s wage and a job description.

Brainerd also has a full-time chief.

Council members Marcia Seibert-Volz and Jackson Purfeerst were opposed, though both said they do fully support the fire department .

The action came after an hour and a half of discussion at a special meeting Thursday, July 6.

“We ask our fire department to protect and provide protection and care for $2.4 billion worth of property in this community,” council member Aaron Herzog at the start of the meeting. “That’s huge. That’s larger than any other community in this county. So I think that needs to be brought up front and center.”

Reasons cited for a full-time chief included:

To save money spent on calls from alarm companies, most of which are false alarms.

A full-time chief could handle these calls by responding, and then calling in volunteer firefighters if need be.

For the first six months of 2023, calls from an alarm company have cost between $10,000-$13,000 in payroll, Lohmiller said, noting most are false alarms.

“If you have a full-time chief, that person can run a lot of the calls during the day where they (other firefighters) don’t have to go,” Lohmiller said.

Lohmiller’s emergency management duties will increase because his co-emergency manager — Police Chief Erik Lee — is retiring July 13.

Emergency management training would take a long time for new Police Chief Jake Maier, plus he doesn’t have a full officer crew.

The Crosslake Fire Department’s annual call numbers are at or above many other departments with full-time chiefs at 600.

Lohmiller has been working full-time hours as a chief for the past several years, and said there is a lot more he could be doing to better the city.

“There’s a lot of things that we’re not doing with public education and preplanning and community outreach and things like that,” he said.

He said there are a lot of fire departments across the state with full-time chiefs but fewer calls than Crosslake. Cities with both a population and fire call volume similar to Crosslake — and with full-time chiefs — include Albertville, St. Francis, Victoria, Waconia, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Loretto/Hamel, Princeton, Zimmerman, Little Falls, Pine City, Forest Lake, Lake Elmo and Buffalo, Lohmiller said.

“Where my concern or caution or hesitance is, is we have to invest in the departments. The police is next. We gotta take a look at it,” Mayor Dave Nevin said. “It’s just, what’s the smartest way to do it?”

Well I want to support the fire department 100%. I’m just not sure how to do that. Dave Nevin, Crosslake mayor

Herzog said: “I think one of the things that a fire chief would give us is a better level of consistency on what happens and what direction we grow into, and we could control that and work with that easier on a financial and every other aspect.

“I believe we would benefit from it, especially in the long term because then he can start getting somebody ready to take his job because he’s indicated he doesn’t have that many years left,” Herzog said.

City Administrator Mike Lyonais reminded the council that Crow Wing County’s taxable market value for 2023 is just under $19 billion, and Crosslake represents the highest portion at 12.66%, or $2.4 billion.

Everybody knows, I’m not ready to support a full-time fire chief. Marcia Seibert-Volz, Crosslake City Council

Council member Sandy Farder said: “I think that we can’t undervalue or underemphasize the importance of having our community safe. And I don’t think we can underemphasize how important it is to have a person in control who is committed, feels properly compensated and respected.

“I get the impression Chip sincerely would like to not only expand his role and the influence of his department on our community and I think that could be a positive,” she said.

Purfeerst was concerned about the impact on taxpayers.

“I think salary is a very important part,” he said.

“If I recall from a previous meeting, we offered you full time at $62,500, and we got that look right there,” Purfeerst said, looking at Lohmiller.

“Right now, personally, I’m at that $62.5. I’m not really willing to go any further than that. … I’m thankful for all the stuff you do Chip, and what you’ve done and continue to do,” he said.

Seibert-Volz said: “Everybody knows, I’m not ready to support a full-time fire chief.”

Nevin said: “Well I want to support the fire department 100%. I’m just not sure how to do that,” later saying, “I’m not opposed. I’m just nervous about it because what’s next and how deep is it going to run?”

Purfeerst said he supports the idea of growing the fire department, but he isn’t ready for a full-time chief for $94,433 (with benefits).

Lohmiller said in other cities, the pay range for a full-time fire chief is $110,00-$160,000.

After saying firefighters don’t feel the council supports the department, Nevin said the city built a new fire hall and got trucks and equipment.

“You have been supported. … I think if you look around, we do support you,” Nevin said.

