Crosslake Garden Club lists upcoming meetings

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

Upcoming programs include: Feb. 15, New Ideas and Fun Plants for 2023 (bring seed catalogs); March 15, Designing Summer Baskets with presenter Tracy Srock from Morning Glory Flowers; and April 19, House Plants with presenter Shelly Boser of Landsburg Landscape Nursery.

For more information, call Linda at 507-202-9374.