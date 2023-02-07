Crosslake Garden Club lists upcoming meetings
The club meets the third Wednesday of the month at the Crosslake Community Center
We are part of The Trust Project.
CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.
Author Chato Gonzales will speak on the challenges in making Ojibwe a teachable language
Original artwork and an essay must be submitted by Feb. 28.
Photographs from historic Brainerd events will be on view
Registrants support programming and get goodies and deals
Find out more about Paul and Babe's stompin' grounds in the northern Brainerd lakes area
Club will discuss publication submission opportunities
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
Upcoming programs include: Feb. 15, New Ideas and Fun Plants for 2023 (bring seed catalogs); March 15, Designing Summer Baskets with presenter Tracy Srock from Morning Glory Flowers; and April 19, House Plants with presenter Shelly Boser of Landsburg Landscape Nursery.
For more information, call Linda at 507-202-9374.
Faith in Action services were up in 2022
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
Births from St. Joseph's Medical Center-Brainerd, Lakewood Health System-Staples and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center-Crosby
Recognized for their academic achievements