Crosslake father and son share entrepreneurial venture

CROSSLAKE — Jim Finn’s dad died before he was 2 years old, so he never got to do anything with his father growing up.

When he and his wife, Kathy, had their own son, they wanted to spend as much time as possible together, teaching their son valuable life lessons along the way.

I do all the cooking and he takes orders and tells me what to do. Jim Finn

So last summer, Jim and James, now 13, started an entrepreneurial venture together — a food truck called the Snack Shack.

“We talked about it for two years before that. We were thinking about doing a pretzel cart, just to spend more time with him and teach him about dealing with people, handling money, putting money in a savings account for him,” said Jim, a mortgage lender at RiverWood Bank in Crosslake.

He’s got a savings account and a checking account. He puts his money in there and he’s pretty good about saving it. Jim Finn

They ended up with the Snack Shack, where they sell State Fair Mini Donuts, Nathan’s hot dogs, chips, pop and water.

You’ve likely seen the Crosslake father and son duo running the Snack Shack at area events, including Stars & Stripes Days and Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration in Crosslake.

James, left, and his dad, Jim Finn, pose in their food truck, the Snack Shack, during the July 3-4, 2023, Stars and Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes. Contributed / Jim Finn

The partners have their routines down pat — Jim heats and packages the items while James deals with customers, taking their orders and payments in the 8-foot trailer a family friend lets them use.

“I do all the cooking and he takes orders and tells me what to do,” Jim said.

Their first venture was last summer’s Stars & Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes. They were perhaps a bit too successful, as they ran out of mini doughnuts and hot dogs on the second day.

“We ran out at 2 p.m.,” said James, who will be an eighth-grader at Pequot Lakes Middle School.

They’ve since learned how to better gauge how much product to have on hand.

“This year it went a lot smoother,” Jim said.

They can do 10 events a year, and have gone as far away as Maple Grove with the Snack Shack.

They’ll be at the Chokecherry Festival this Saturday, Aug. 5, in Pequot Lakes, and at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River later this month.

We don’t hardly do anything that’s not as a family. Jim Finn

Jim shared what he called a disturbing statistic he read — by the time your child is age 12, you’ve spent 75% of the time you’ll spend with them in your lifetime.

“Make the most of the 25(%),” James said.

“Exactly,” his dad agreed. “We don’t hardly do anything that’s not as a family.”

Jim grew up in the Manhattan Beach area. He and Kathy lived in Princeton for 18 years before returning to the Crosslake area with James last fall.

I told him, ‘It’s your money. You can spend it how you want.' Jim Finn

The family watches the Food Network — “It’s on every TV in the house,” Jim said — which led them to the idea of having a food truck as a family activity. Kathy is the artist who creates the signs for the business.

“He’s got a savings account and a checking account. He puts his money in there and he’s pretty good about saving it,” Jim said of his son, noting they also focused on teaching James manners from a young age.

“We work together to try to sock away some money for school for him — whatever he decides to do when he gets older, whether it’s trade school or college,” Jim said.

James’ money belongs to him.

“I told him, ‘It’s your money. You can spend it how you want,’” Jim said. “But if you want to buy a bicycle, we’ll let you pay for it but we’re going to put that money back in your account because that’s something Mom and Dad feel we should be buying for you.

James Finn, 13, of Crosslake, mans the Snack Shack, a food truck he operates with his dad, at the July 3-4, 2023, Stars & Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes. Contributed / Jim Finn

“But if he wants to go with his buddies to a movie, he’s got a debit card that he knows how to use. And he’s got cash that he could take,” Jim said.

Growing up with a single mom who was the breadwinner, Jim had many odd jobs. Those included working as a dock boy at The Wharf in Crosslake, and as a cook and bartender at what was then Brothers Lodge in Manhattan Beach.

“It gives you a sense of pride when you have your own money to spend. You don’t have to ask Mom for $20 to go out for the night,” he said.

Asked what they like best about their venture, James said: “Being with my dad and getting a little bit of cash,” as he gets to keep the tips.

Jim said hands down he loves spending time with his son.

“But second to that is the smile on people’s faces when they bite into that first doughnut,” he said.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.