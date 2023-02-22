99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crosslake Council takes up short-term vacation rentals issue - again

Draft ordinance will be reviewed; people speak for and against rentals

Mike Fish talked to the Crosslake City Council about short-term rentals Monday, Feb. 13, 2023..png
Mike Fish, who manages short-term vacation rentals, talks to the Crosslake City Council on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal Screenshot
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
February 22, 2023 06:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council kicked off its Monday, Feb. 13, regular meeting by debating the short-term vacation rental issue - again.

The council has struggled with this issue for years, including last year when Crow Wing County’s ordinance was in effect.

Read more on short-term vacation rentals in Crosslake
Cruises offer a view of Gull Lake from the water, including a lakeside look at luxury homes and historic resorts.
Local
Crow Wing cities regain control over short-term vacation rental regulation
The new ordinance reconfigures Crow Wing County's authority, plus reduces occupancy limits and bans any property with an open land use enforcement case from acquiring a license.
January 07, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins
080421.PEJ.CrosslakeCouncil1.jpg
Local
Short-term rentals issues addressed in Crosslake
Crow Wing County officials, city police sergeant share how to lodge complaints and what happens after that.
August 05, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
071521-vacation-home-shutterstock.jpg
News
Crosslake: Resident asks city to address short-term rental issues
The city doesn’t have its own short-term rental ordinance, but uses the Crow Wing County ordinance that went into effect in January. The council planned to see how that worked for a year.
July 16, 2021 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pequot Lakes Junior City Council member Brayden Spiczka Feb. 6, 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes won't regulate or require a permit for short-term rentals
Council consensus is people pay property taxes and should be able to use their property as they wish, within reason
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Breezy Point City Council adopts short-term rental ordinance
The ordinance outlines rules property owners and renters must follow, and penalties of not following them
July 15, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
crosslake-city-sign-web-only.jpg
News
Crosslake seeks input on short-term rentals
The city of Crosslake recently established a citizen-based committee to meet and discuss short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals are residential properties available for rent for a period of less than 30 days.
July 26, 2019 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan

More than once the council has heard from both sides of the issue, with those who say they operate good rentals asking not to get lumped in with those who don’t.

Feb. 13, Mayor Dave Nevin said the city has been kicking VRBOs (Vacation Rental By Owner) around for a long time and people are angry.

“I feel it’s time to put some teeth in it and make an … ordinance,” Nevin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent county board action means cities can contract with the county to license short-term rentals or they can enact their own ordinances, as Breezy Point has done.

Or, like Pequot Lakes, cities can decide not to license rental homes at all.

The council received a draft ordinance for short-term rentals for Crosslake that city staff worked up after researching different cities’ regulations. The draft is a hybrid of what they learned, and the goal was to make it as simple as possible.

The council and city attorney will review the draft, offer any changes and look at it again in March.

Read more of Crosslake City Council news
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council makes annual appointments
Council approved a new St. Patrick's Day parade route; will seek proposals for a city attorney, labor attorney and city buildings cleaning service.
January 17, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
051221.PEJ.CrosslakeFireHall.jpg
Local
Crosslake to explore different fire department models
Department sees large increase in fire calls, emergency medical service calls
January 17, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council approves 2023 tax levy that shows 8.25% increase
One council member votes against budget approval, saying it could be further reduced to help taxpayers
December 16, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake police officer Dec. 12, 2022.png
Local
Two outgoing Crosslake City Council members recognized for their work
Dave Schrupp and John Andrews did not seek reelection and attend their final regular council meeting
December 15, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt

Consensus was that the council supports a yearly fee, information on the roadside fire number identifying the home as a rental with the owner’s contact information, and strict fines for violations.

The council heard from several in the audience during a debate on the issue that went for more than an hour, including Michael Fish, who manages VRBOs in neighboring counties; Joe Christensen, whose daughter and son-in-law live next to a Crosslake rental property that’s been a source of problems; Tim Berg, who has been fighting VRBOs since 2012, though he said they are needed but must be made to pay the Whitefish Area Lodging Association tax that goes toward marketing the area; and Mike Stone, who supports vacation rentals.

“I agree 100% with what you’re saying,” Fish said. “I’m a strong believer that the regulations have to be there to protect the neighbors or the community.”

Short-term rental properties aren’t bad in themselves, he said. They’re bad if not managed correctly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vast majority of rental guests are families coming here who have a connection to the Whitefish Chain area, Fish said.

People used to come to family resorts; now they are also using short-term rentals, he said, noting if they are marketed right, they are great for the community and the economy.

“Whether people like it or not, we are vacationland for the Twin Cities,” he said of Crosslake.

Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller, who helped with the draft ordinance, said people can’t just pick on vacation rental homes, as families with cabins here have lots of people at their cabins on weekends too.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
Vanessa Lane
Local
Haley Pluimer and Vanessa Lane to be inducted into Pequot Lakes Hall of Fame
February 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Backus to get its own farmers market
February 22, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations - Wed., February 22
February 21, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal