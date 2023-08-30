Crosslake Community School welcomes big kindergarten class

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Community School students start their year a few days earlier than others, with doors opening Thursday, Aug. 31.

The school will welcome a lot of kindergartners.

“Our kindergarten is very large this year! We are definitely growing!” Annette Klang, Crosslake School seat based director, said in an email.

“Our enrollment is currently approximately 450 between the online and seat based school. We have a few spots in the elementary school and a little more in the middle school,” she said.

The school added an art teacher and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math teacher to its special classes rotation.

“Our small class sizes provide a detailed, amazing education to our students,” Klang said. “Our highly skilled and dedicated staff is ready to make a difference in our students' lives.”

The LAKE (Lakes Area Kids Enrichment) Foundation has generously provided improvements in the school building by painting, modifying the fishbowl to be an art and STEM classroom, adding cabinetry and storage, she said.

“The changes are fabulous!” Klang said.

The school hosted a community celebration open house Tuesday, Aug. 29, which featured multiple community service workers with their huge trucks, cars and machines on site as well as a bouncy house obstacle course, pizza truck, mini donuts and freezies.

Students met their teachers, dropped off supplies and had their pictures taken.

New teachers this year are Clarissa Hartz, Eileen Kulseth, Rachael Boutto and Lisa Steffen. Steffen returns to Crosslake School after living in Colorado for two years.

Boutto was a paraprofessional last year and is now a grades 2/3 teacher.

New paraprofessionals are Sarah Ikola, Pamela Iannazzo, RaeLynn Case and Julie Friday.

Staff changes include Abi Swenson moving from the classroom to a Title 1, district assessment coordinator and curriculum coordinator position.

