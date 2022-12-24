Crosslake Community School second graders write letters to Santa

CROSSLAKE — Following are Crosslake Community School second graders' letters they wrote to Santa, published in the Dec. 21 Echo Journal's Holiday Greetings special section. The letters are written as the students wrote them.

Abigayle Swenson’s class

Dear Santa

I want a PHone please. I love you so so so so much I want a nitendhdo pleas. I want Pokemon Packs pleas. I want 3 Lego sets pleas. Wow are the elfs Doing.

Love sincerly,

your firend Bo

Dear Santa,

How are the reighndeer? I Hope you Are doring weLL I would Like Paw patrol for Chtistmas

Love Levi

Dear Santa

I want for Chismis ad babedall for chrismis Santa and a pupe for crismis Santa claus.

Love Ava

Dear santa I wate a Playstashen 5 and i wate a ntendo swich new and i wate a titanic repca and i wate a se xbox x is and I wate plastasen 4 anatn game Gta5 Gta6 Gta 4 anD i wate a play grund and a xbox!

Love Kingston

What do you do? What do you,r Elves want for crismis. would you wont me?! I want nothinng for crismis jost for Evre bote To have a good crismis

Love sherry!!!!

Dear Santa,

I havben vary vary good this yer. I Want a Playstashin five, and a x Box.

Love Henry

I want 20 toy cars. new clothe s. And a car for My mom

From Malakyi

Hello plesawa can I have a barbie dreum house and a glow in the Dorck blancit and a rel fone and for my Mom a Ipad and rambo soft sronshes Dear Santa HOw ara the elsvse Doieg

Love Peyton u.

Dear Santa.

how are the elves? crismiss is my faverit hallu day and I wont a laptop for cris miss you bring good cheer to eveyone on erth.

Love, Luna,

Dear Santa

Hello How are the elvse doing Plesa can i hava a barbie drame house and a Gloe in the dorck blancit, and a rela fone and for my mom a I-Pad, and a ramboe stoft scrunchesa

Your Friend Brielle

dears Santa

for crismas I wud like a you calaly and scosh melos to thank you.

Love Hadley

I Wunt Good PresinTs and I wunt us to have a Good Crismes and you to SanTa.

Sophia

Dear Santa

science kit LOLsurpise, LOLSurpise ome fashion

Love Payton