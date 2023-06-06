Crosslake Community School graduates biggest class yet

CROSSLAKE — Coming a long way since 2015, when the school's only graduate was Makayla Conrad-Kassa, this year Crosslake Community School graduated 74 students from all across the state on June 22.

Forty seniors attended the ceremony in person.

The school itself has 300 students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Beau Engstrom receives his diploma at the June 2, 2023, Crosslake Community School graduation ceremony. Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography

"We've come a long way thanks to you all deciding to come here," said Holly Amaya, director of online learning.

The graduation ceremony featured the first student to receive a scholarship from the Christine Sessin Memorial Fund. The fund was given in memory of Sessin, a passionate supporter behind the effort to found the school. The recipient was class speaker Richard Spencer.

Though not all were physically present, Crosslake Community School held a ceremony June 2, 2023, to honor their biggest graduating class of 74. Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography

"I think this program was a reality check for the real world," Spencer said. "There may or may not be help for us when it comes to work, family or issues, but at the end of the day regardless of the circumstances we have to hold ourselves responsible and maintain accountability to set ourselves on the road to success."

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.