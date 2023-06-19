Crosslake City Council to discuss fire chief duties, wages July 6

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to discuss fire chief duties and wages.

The council has often debated how much to pay the fire chief , what his duties should be, and if the city is heading toward a full-time department.

Also at its regular meeting Monday, June 12, the council granted approval to advertise for a police officer.

Police Chief Erik Lee said Crosslake ranks third from the bottom in officer pay among Crow Wing County police departments, and other area communities are looking for officers as well.

The candidate pool is slim, he said, and housing in Crosslake is expensive. He doesn’t want his department to become a training ground for officers to learn and then leave to work elsewhere.

“Somehow, someway we need to entice people to come here,” Lee said.

Officer Patrick Martin was removed from required probationary status to full-time status after joining the department six months ago.

The council discussed a proposed job description for a police department administrative assistant but took no action, and agreed to order four radios for $24,042 ahead of radios becoming outdated within the next two years.

In May, police reported 294 incidents in Crosslake and 80 in Mission Township. Crosslake activity included 18 agency assists, 95 traffic warnings, 15 traffic citations, four traffic arrests, four property damage accidents, nine suspicious vehicles, three thefts and one assault.

Mission Township activity included six agency assists, 51 traffic warnings, 16 traffic citations and one traffic arrest.

Firefighters in May had 56 calls, including 39 rescue and emergency medical services, three fires, six service calls, four good intent calls and two each false alarms/false calls and hazardous condition.

In other business Monday, the council:

Held a public hearing for a road right of way vacation request from David and Pamela Webster on Whitefish Avenue. The council tabled the topic for the parks and recreation commission to review new information received.

for a road right of way vacation request from David and Pamela Webster on Whitefish Avenue. The council tabled the topic for the parks and recreation commission to review new information received. Heard from Jonathan Grothe during open forum. He provided a Crosslakers update asking the city to budget money for aesthetics of the County State Aid Highway 66 and 3 roundabout project slated for 2024.

during open forum. He provided a Crosslakers update asking the city to budget money for aesthetics of the County State Aid Highway 66 and 3 roundabout project slated for 2024. Heard an update on the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association from Joell Tvedt and Lynn Scharenbroich. The scenic byway is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The association hopes to have people tell their stories to promote the byway and the 14 jurisdictions the byway travels through, including Crosslake.

on the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association from Joell Tvedt and Lynn Scharenbroich. The scenic byway is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The association hopes to have people tell their stories to promote the byway and the 14 jurisdictions the byway travels through, including Crosslake. Heard an update on Pine River Overlook Park from the Parks and Library Foundation. Park dedication funds will be used for a remodeled pavilion for the park.

on Pine River Overlook Park from the Parks and Library Foundation. Park dedication funds will be used for a remodeled pavilion for the park. Accepted a signed consulting services agreement with Madden Galanter Hansen, LLP for collective bargaining agreements.

services agreement with Madden Galanter Hansen, LLP for collective bargaining agreements. Accepted donations of $5,000 from Mike and Kelly Haglund and $100 from Janet Moline, both for the police department; and nearly $62 from the PAL Foundation for the community garden.

of $5,000 from Mike and Kelly Haglund and $100 from Janet Moline, both for the police department; and nearly $62 from the PAL Foundation for the community garden. Agreed to close city hall on June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday after state legislative action proclaiming the holiday. The council held much discussion on this with the employees union field representative. The city will recognize the holiday for 2023, and it will be part of union talks going forward.

on June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday after state legislative action proclaiming the holiday. The council held much discussion on this with the employees union field representative. The city will recognize the holiday for 2023, and it will be part of union talks going forward. Learned from Peter Gansen , planning and zoning administrator, that Crosslake is seeing almost double the number of new houses being built, which is a big deal.

, planning and zoning administrator, that Crosslake is seeing almost double the number of new houses being built, which is a big deal. Agreed to plat city cemetery parcels. Of the 2,024 lots, 1,584 have been sold.

Before the regular meeting Monday, the council accepted the 2022 audit after hearing a presentation from Mary Reedy, of Clifton Larson Allen.

Mayor Dave Nevin was absent from the audit meeting.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.