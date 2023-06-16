Crosslake City Council receives harsh reprimands from staff

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council is poised to take a step toward improved communication and unity among the council and city staff.

These are serious. Fines for this can be up to $300 per person and you can forfeit your seat on the council. Char Nelson, Crosslake city clerk

Ironically, later in the regular meeting Monday, June 12, council members received sharp and passionate criticism from the city clerk and a firefighter for separate incidents.

The council is looking to hire an outside independent consultant to do a workplace audit and organizational structure assessment for the city .

After discussion, the council tabled a decision to first seek more information on an estimated number of hours the consultant would work at a proposed $155 per hour and an objective.

Work would include talking to all city council members and city staff .

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more about council/staff friction







Before a vote to hire attorney Michelle Soldo, of Soldo Consulting P.C., City Administrator Mike Lyonais said the council hadn’t identified what issues need to be solved or how much it will cost.

“I think we need to do that,” he said, and council members agreed.

Some council members and city staff have a lengthy history of clashing on topics .

Open Meeting Law violations

A silent council listened as City Clerk Char Nelson pointedly told them they’d recently violated the state’s Open Meeting Law.

“These are serious. Fines for this can be up to $300 per person and you can forfeit your seat on the council,” Nelson said.

She cited the council’s May 24 workshop at city hall, where council members were to give her specific agenda items to discuss. She listed those items, then said the council addressed many other topics - which she also listed - that weren’t on the agenda.

Read more Crosslake City Council news





“That’s a violation of the Open Meeting Law,” Nelson said.

On June 7, the council held a closed meeting with the Bureau of Mediation Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In between sessions you spoke amongst yourselves about the holiday Juneteenth, hiring a police officer and conducting a workplace audit,” she said. “That again is a violation of the Open Meeting Law.”

Nelson said: “As city clerk, unfortunately, I have to monitor this,” adding that if she’d attended the workshop she would have stopped the council from discussing non-agenda topics, and if she’d known what was being said in the closed meeting, again, she would have stopped the council.

I just wanted to remind you, these are serious issues and they can’t happen. Char Nelson, Crosslake city clerk

She was surprised the city’s new labor attorney who was present at the closed meeting didn’t stop council member discussion.

“I just wanted to remind you, these are serious issues and they can’t happen,” Nelson said.

Council members discussed the allegations and apologized, saying they didn’t intend to violate the law.

Funeral comments

Crosslake firefighter Jory Danielson read a lengthy statement regarding comments council members made at the May 24 workshop regarding the fire department’s participation in a funeral in Baxter for former chief David Schliek.

Danielson said he was displeased with the comments, calling them disrespectful and unwarranted.

“We couldn’t speak to defend the comments made,” he said, referring to the council not letting others speak during the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council members had questioned the number of hours firefighters and the chief were paid to attend the funeral.

I always thought it was the brotherhood. I thought they did that out of respect. Dave Nevin, Crosslake mayor

Danielson held a clip of money and said he’d donate firefighters’ and the fire chief’s wages back to the city for attending the funeral, telling the council to accept the money in memory of Schliek.

He said comments made toward Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller regarding fire trainings his company provides being a conflict of interest bordered on defamation. There is no conflict there, Danielson said.

The council has held 13 special meetings or workshops in 2023 where they have received stipends - over $1,620 from taxpayers - Danielson said, asking what the council accomplished at those meetings and if that’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.

Council members again apologized, saying no disrespect was intended and telling Danielson to keep the money.

No disrespect was intended. It was confusion. Dave Nevin, Crosslake mayor

Mayor Dave Nevin said being paid to attend a funeral still blew him away.

“I always thought it was the brotherhood. I thought they did that out of respect,” he said.

While he still doesn’t agree with it, he said he wouldn’t argue it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lohmiller said staff wasn’t allowed to talk at the workshop, and explained Monday that planning a funeral takes time, as does setting up the ladder truck and display, which the department was asked to do.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Lyonais said the city must pay workers when they are using city equipment.

“I offered to clarify that at that meeting and wasn’t allowed to do so,” he said.

Nevin said: “No disrespect was intended. It was confusion.”

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.