STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crosslake City Council makes annual appointments

Council approved a new St. Patrick's Day parade route; will seek proposals for a city attorney, labor attorney and city buildings cleaning service.

CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
January 17, 2023 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council made annual appointments at its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 9.

The council appointed council member Marcia Seibert Volz as acting mayor, and the mayor and city administrator as ex officios to the fire relief association.

The council will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

Read more of Crosslake City Council news
051221.PEJ.CrosslakeFireHall.jpg
Local
Crosslake to explore different fire department models
Department sees large increase in fire calls, emergency medical service calls
January 17, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
CrosslakeCityHall1.July2020.JPG
Local
Crosslake City Council approves 2023 tax levy that shows 8.25% increase
One council member votes against budget approval, saying it could be further reduced to help taxpayers
December 16, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake police officer Dec. 12, 2022.png
Local
Two outgoing Crosslake City Council members recognized for their work
Dave Schrupp and John Andrews did not seek reelection and attend their final regular council meeting
December 15, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Crosslake County Roads 3 and 66 intersection Dec. 2022.JPG
Local
Crosslake residents urge Crow Wing County to consider more options for intersection
Residents dismissive of roundabout suggestion for County Roads 3 and 66 intersection
December 09, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Other annual appointments include: the Echo Journal and Northland Press as official newspapers; Breen & Person for civil legal services (rate increase to $200 per hour); Johnson, Killen & Seiler for labor legal services (no rate increase); Crow Wing County for prosecuting legal services; Taft Law as bond counsel; David Drown Associates as bond adviser; Bolton & Menk as city engineer (no rate changes); and Frandsen Bank and 4M Fund as official depositories.

The council later agreed to seek proposals for a city attorney, labor attorney and city buildings cleaning service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council approved commission and commission liaison appointments:

Jerome Volz reappointed and Kristin Graham appointed to planning and zoning; Graham appointed to Park and Recreation/Library; Gordon Wagner and Tim Berg appointed to Public Works; Patty Norgaard appointed to Economic Development Authority and Carla Bainbridge appointed as an alternate to the EDA.

The council also appointed council member Jackson Purfeerst as liaison, Peter Graves, Amy Wannebo, Heather Jones, Jessica Eide, Kelly Thompson, Kerri Nordby, Mike O’Connell, Priscilla Balmer, Scott Herrick and Tom Swenson to a Hockey Committee.

The council thanked Sandy Melberg for six years on the Park and Recreation Commission and James Funk for four years on the EDA.

Mayor Dave Nevin and new council members Sandy Farder and Purfeerst were sworn in at the start of the meeting after being elected in November.

Public safety

In December, Crosslake police reported 328 incidents in Crosslake and 69 in Mission Township.

Crosslake reports included one burglary, two damage to property reports, four property damage accidents, two suspicious activity reports, four traffic arrests, 11 traffic citations and 77 traffic warnings.

Mission Township activity included two traffic arrests, eight traffic citations and 49 traffic warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosslake Fire Department reported 57 incidents in December, including 44 medical assists, one building fire and one severe weather standby.

In other business Jan. 9, the council:

  • Accepted donations: $2,500 from Judith Nelson for the police department; $479 from the PAL Foundation for a TV; $105 from the PAL Foundation for fourth quarter bridge club room rental; $100 each from Mr. and Mrs. William Charron and Harvey and Mardella Brodil for the fire department; and $28.90 from the Crosslake Firefighters Relief Association for freight cost of safety equipment.
  • Approved new St. Patrick’s Day parade and Clover Dash race routes. This will add a half mile to the parade route, making it 2 miles, and will eliminate sharp corners.
  • Learned an April Foolish Pickleball Tournament will be held April 1 or 2, outdoors weather permitting, to raise money for local charities. Last year the inaugural event raised around $1,000 with the Greater Lakes Area Foundation, PAL Foundation and the National Loon Center receiving funds. Different charities will receive funding this year.
  • Gave Nevin permission, at his request, to research entry level housing ideas and report back later to the council.
  • Agreed to publish a notice in the two official newspapers and the city website alerting the public that the city’s licensed refuse haulers are required to provide recycling services. Many people don’t realize that, city staff said.
  • Removed Public Works Director Patrick Wehner from six-month probationary status as of Jan. 1 and placed him on regular full-time status.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.
Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Related Topics: CROSSLAKE CITY COUNCILCROSSLAKEGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County urges residents to test homes for radon
Homes should be tested at least every five years
January 17, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19
Club members will meet for lunch and socializing at Ernie's on Gull
January 17, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Josh Heintzeman
Local
State Rep. Heintzeman takes oath and receives assignments
Heintzeman appointed to Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, Legacy Finance, and Ways and Means committees
January 17, 2023 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal