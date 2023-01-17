Crosslake City Council makes annual appointments

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake City Council made annual appointments at its first meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 9.

The council appointed council member Marcia Seibert Volz as acting mayor, and the mayor and city administrator as ex officios to the fire relief association.

The council will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

Other annual appointments include: the Echo Journal and Northland Press as official newspapers; Breen & Person for civil legal services (rate increase to $200 per hour); Johnson, Killen & Seiler for labor legal services (no rate increase); Crow Wing County for prosecuting legal services; Taft Law as bond counsel; David Drown Associates as bond adviser; Bolton & Menk as city engineer (no rate changes); and Frandsen Bank and 4M Fund as official depositories.

The council later agreed to seek proposals for a city attorney, labor attorney and city buildings cleaning service.

The council approved commission and commission liaison appointments:

Jerome Volz reappointed and Kristin Graham appointed to planning and zoning; Graham appointed to Park and Recreation/Library; Gordon Wagner and Tim Berg appointed to Public Works; Patty Norgaard appointed to Economic Development Authority and Carla Bainbridge appointed as an alternate to the EDA.

The council also appointed council member Jackson Purfeerst as liaison, Peter Graves, Amy Wannebo, Heather Jones, Jessica Eide, Kelly Thompson, Kerri Nordby, Mike O’Connell, Priscilla Balmer, Scott Herrick and Tom Swenson to a Hockey Committee.

The council thanked Sandy Melberg for six years on the Park and Recreation Commission and James Funk for four years on the EDA.

Mayor Dave Nevin and new council members Sandy Farder and Purfeerst were sworn in at the start of the meeting after being elected in November.

Public safety

In December, Crosslake police reported 328 incidents in Crosslake and 69 in Mission Township.

Crosslake reports included one burglary, two damage to property reports, four property damage accidents, two suspicious activity reports, four traffic arrests, 11 traffic citations and 77 traffic warnings.

Mission Township activity included two traffic arrests, eight traffic citations and 49 traffic warnings.

Crosslake Fire Department reported 57 incidents in December, including 44 medical assists, one building fire and one severe weather standby.

In other business Jan. 9, the council:

Accepted donations: $2,500 from Judith Nelson for the police department; $479 from the PAL Foundation for a TV; $105 from the PAL Foundation for fourth quarter bridge club room rental; $100 each from Mr. and Mrs. William Charron and Harvey and Mardella Brodil for the fire department; and $28.90 from the Crosslake Firefighters Relief Association for freight cost of safety equipment.

Approved new St. Patrick’s Day parade and Clover Dash race routes. This will add a half mile to the parade route, making it 2 miles, and will eliminate sharp corners.

Learned an April Foolish Pickleball Tournament will be held April 1 or 2, outdoors weather permitting, to raise money for local charities. Last year the inaugural event raised around $1,000 with the Greater Lakes Area Foundation, PAL Foundation and the National Loon Center receiving funds. Different charities will receive funding this year.

Gave Nevin permission, at his request, to research entry level housing ideas and report back later to the council.

Agreed to publish a notice in the two official newspapers and the city website alerting the public that the city’s licensed refuse haulers are required to provide recycling services. Many people don’t realize that, city staff said.

Removed Public Works Director Patrick Wehner from six-month probationary status as of Jan. 1 and placed him on regular full-time status.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.