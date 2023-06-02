Crosslake City Council debates topics at workshop

CROSSLAKE — No public — or staff — input was taken and no decisions were made when the Crosslake City Council discussed several topics, sometimes heatedly, at a one-hour workshop Wednesday, May 24.

The workshop was not offered live online via Zoom, but a recording is available.

The topics weren’t new, and discussion points have been made in the past. No real solutions surfaced, but talks will continue on items like the fire chief’s salary.

City council member Aaron Herzog said he wasn’t making a recommendation, but he wanted to discuss the ongoing topic of fire chief pay and eventually resolve it.

Read more Crosslake City Council news





The council in March noted the fire chief had been working full time without receiving adequate compensation for the past several years, and agreed to increase Chip Lohmiller’s pay to $30 per hour and remove a monthly $1,200 stipend while a committee looked into the fire department’s structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Dave Nevin and council member Marcia Seibert-Volz have voiced concern over the fire department growing too much and turning into a full-time venture.

When talking about the fire chief’s duties at the workshop, Seibert-Volz said you can’t call training and on-call fire chief duties, and his job could be capped at 20 hours a week.

City Administrator Mike Lyonais asked if he could clarify what the council was talking about.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Nevin promptly told Lyonais “no.” Lyonais said, “Good,” and shut off his microphone.

“Who’s going to do the work after 20 hours, tell me that,” Lohmiller said and left the table.

Herzog said he would get facts and figures so the council could logically discuss this topic at another workshop.

Ethics

Herzog said there is a lack of ethics amongst the council during an at times somewhat heated discussion.

When the council hired a labor attorney, the council had a proposal but no contract to review before a vote, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herzog also brought up the city administrator’s job description and the way it was changed at the last council meeting for that position not to have any role in union negotiations. Seibert-Volz added the item to the agenda right before the meeting, not giving council members time to fully understand it, he said.

Discussion ensued regarding hiring practices and union negotiations.

Herzog said the council can’t make knee-jerk reactions that make the city vulnerable.

Parking

Regarding parking, council member Sandy Farder said people were worried about losing parking spots in the city with the County State Aid Highways 3 and 66 project in 2024.

However, she said, alternative parking solutions are coming and the parking issue will be resolved.

She said she couldn’t reveal any more information right now.

Future land use

Nevin said the city needs to look at development opportunities when they arise, and he believed such opportunities would come.

He talked about proposed apartment developments and developers’ requests for incentives, like tax breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council members Herzog and Jackson Purfeerst indicated they wouldn’t support such incentives. The council in the past has discussed not having the city get involved in real estate.

At the end of the workshop, Nevin asked if anything constructive came out of the meeting. Council members seemed in favor of having more workshops in the future to hash out topics

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.