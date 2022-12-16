Crosslake City Council approves 2023 tax levy that shows 8.25% increase

CROSSLAKE — After hearing from several people on various topics related to the proposed tax levy, the Crosslake City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, approved the general revenue tax levy for 2023, which is higher than this year’s number, and the 2023 budget.

The total levy for 2023 is $4,835,459, which is $368,347 higher than this year’s levy (8.25% increase).

That number is $45,970 lower than the preliminary levy the council adopted in September.

All council members voted to approve the tax levy; council member Marcia Seibert-Volz cast the sole vote against the budget.

Seibert-Volz said she wanted to further reduce the budget to help the people who have been hit hard by property value increases and loss of homestead status.

Council member Aaron Herzog asked what could be taken out of the budget to help people in a meaningful way, not just saving them a few dollars.

“There’s no room in there to reduce it enough to actually help the people who have been hit this hard,” he said.

Seibert-Volz maintained there were unneeded items in the budget.

“I think you’re putting off the inevitable,” Herzog said, noting the council would have to drop at least a million dollars off the budget, which would mean extreme cuts in staff and services.

Seibert-Volz argued against adding staff people and questioned the police department’s assigned balance. She said the council must be more careful on the budget and reduce it as much as possible.

After further discussion, council member John Andrews interrupted to ask the council to adopt the budget, which it did with Seibert-Volz opposed.

“We need to keep services in Crosslake,” Andrews said.

Number breakdown

The $4,835,459 general tax levy includes:

General property tax levy: $3,535,240

2023 sewer operating levy (new): $87,050.

Economic Development Authority: $18,100.

Existing debt levy: $893,163, including: General obligation refunding bonds 2012A: $222,100. This includes the $221,000 levy for the original construction of the sewer plant/system and the $122,456 levy for the original construction of the joint maintenance facility. General obligation sewer revenue improvement bonds 2017A: $118,713. This was used for improvements to the sewer plant. General obligation reconstruction bonds 2018A: $102,025. This was used to reconstruct Manhattan Point Boulevard. General obligation capital improvement plan bonds 2019A: $308,680. This was used for construction of the new city hall and police facility. General obligation equipment certificates Series 2021A: $141,645. This is for the fire truck purchase last year.



New debt issued in 2022: $301,906, including: General obligation equipment certificates Series 2022A: $125,768. This is for fire truck equipment certificates. General obligation special assessment bonds 2022A roads: $40,999. This is for the 2022 road project to improve Wild Wind Ranch Drive, Rushmoor Boulevard and Rushmoor Trail, and Birch Narrows Road. General obligation sewer bonds 2022A: $135,139. This is for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant (clarifiers) and the County State Aid Highway 66 sewer extension project.



The council held six budget workshops before Monday. City Administrator Mike Lyonais said he was happy with the public turnout Monday.

The increase is partly the result of a change in debt service after the city issued a new set of bonds for road projects, a fire apparatus and sewer improvements.

Operations/capital outlay is up 4.42% - about half of inflation this year - and 3.83% is new debt service that the city must levy for, Lyonais said.

“We don't have a lot of wiggle room,” Lyonais said.

Andrews participated in the meeting online via Zoom from Houston, Texas.

