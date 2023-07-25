Crosslake City Council adopts rules of civility

CROSSLAKE — As it continues to work toward better communication , the Crosslake City Council adopted nine rules of civility and agreed to an independent workplace audit during the regular meeting Monday, July 10.

This is only my seventh month serving on your city council but it has become evident that there are some issues that need to be addressed. Sandy Farder

Council member Sandy Farder asked the council to adopt the rules of civility after attending a League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth.

Farder attended workshops that seemed relevant to conditions in Crosslake.

“I came away sufficiently inspired and emboldened to address you all tonight,” she said, noting two workshops — “From Conflict to Conversation” and “Tactics for Difficult Meetings.”

Read more about council/staff interaction









“Obviously there’s a theme here,” Farder said. “This is only my seventh month serving on your city council but it has become evident that there are some issues that need to be addressed .

ADVERTISEMENT

I was unprepared for what seems to be at times lack of cooperation, communication, collegiality and even sometimes a lack of respect. Sandy Farder

“I stepped into this position with very little background knowledge of the personalities involved or events that have transpired in the past,” she said. “I just wanted to contribute to this beautiful city and gain some insight into how this community functions.

“I was unprepared for what seems to be at times lack of cooperation, communication, collegiality and even sometimes a lack of respect,” Farder said, adding there appears to be tension and animosity on the part of some, evidently based on past incidents and interactions .

Read more Crosslake City Council news





“How can we as a council and all of us as a community be efficient, productive and effective given this environment? I don’t think that we can be,” she said.

The workshops were standing room only, and Farder learned this is not an uncommon situation.

First, I’m challenging every member of the council, every city staff member and every community member to lay aside past differences, to give each other the grace to move forward unfettered by past grievances so that we can productively work together for the good of Crosslake. Sandy Farder

“We are not alone in this dilemma,” she said.

Farder sought two courses of action.

“First, I’m challenging every member of the council, every city staff member and every community member to lay aside past differences, to give each other the grace to move forward unfettered by past grievances so that we can productively work together for the good of Crosslake,” she said.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The last thing a council member wants is for constituents to feel frustrated, confused, angry or disrespected, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second, Farder asked the council to adopt nine rules of civility: pay attention; listen; be inclusive; do not gossip; show respect; be agreeable; apologize; give constructive criticism; take responsibility.

Also, she put a comment box in the city hall lobby for residents and pledged to read and respond to them.

Later in the meeting, the council agreed to hire an outside independent consultant to do a workplace audit and organizational structure assessment for the city.

They hired attorney Michelle Soldo, of Soldo Consulting P.C., for up to $5,000.

Soldo will talk to all city council members and city staff.

The goal is to establish civil discourse between council and staff and iron out kinks, council member Jackson Purfeerst said.

In a related item, Mayor Dave Nevin read a letter from labor attorney Susan Hansen saying a June 7 mediation session was not covered by the Open Meeting Law because there was no public business transacted.

“When one party makes a proposal in mediation — whether it relates to wages, benefits, or other matters the other party must discuss that proposal and options related to that proposal,” the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those discussions relative to proposals and options are part of the normal process in mediation,” she said, noting there was no public business transacted during the mediation and those discussions about proposals and options do not constitute a violation of the Open Meeting Law.

The letter was in response to City Clerk Char Nelson saying at the council’s regular June meeting that in between mediation sessions, council members spoke amongst themselves about the holiday Juneteenth, hiring a police officer and conducting a workplace audit, which, she said, violated the Open Meeting Law.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.