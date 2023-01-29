Crosslake church to host event for Ethiopia

CROSSLAKE — Providence Community Church in Crosslake will host an Evening for Ethiopia night of fine dining and entertainment Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Gathering Event Center in Crosslake.

The purpose is to raise money to start a new I Care Ethiopia project in the town of Adama.

I Care Ethiopia helps get homeless mothers with kids off the street and into housing. The ministry helps these mothers get jobs and helps them start their own businesses so they can eventually support themselves and their children.

With funds raised at this event, I Care Ethiopia will be able to open a second project site in Adama, where the situation is dire.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a silent auction, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and entertainment at 7 p.m. There will be hors d'oeuvres, a meal catered by Three Cheers catering company (formerly owned Prairie Bay), and dessert with a live comedy show featuring Mike and Nate Comedy.

The cost is $50 per plate. For tickets, call Evyn Thompson at 218-838-1985.