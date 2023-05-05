Crosslake church offers end-of-life classes May 11
Reservations must be made by May 8
CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Lutheran Church will host an end-of-life planning class called "The Final Gift" from 11 a.m. to 4 .m. Thursday, May 11.
Registration will be from 10:30-11 a.m.
This five-hour course will provide participants with an overview of planning that creates a clear and concise plan for end-of-life choices. The program includes an attorney, funeral director, pastor, registered nurse and other program leaders who will review parts of the process for end of life and services such as memorial and funerals.
Participants will receive a planning book that can be used to develop a personal plan as “The Final Gift” to be available for their loved ones for use at end of life and after death.
This event is free and is open to the public. RSVP by Monday, May 8, by calling the Crosslake Lutheran Church office at 218-692-3682.
ADVERTISEMENT
Schedule
- 10:30-11 a.m.: Registration and coffee.
- 11-11:15 a.m.: Welcome by Gail Smith, registered nurse and health ministry director at Crosslake Lutheran Church.
- 11:15 a.m.-noon: Legal considerations for end-of-life wills, power of attorney, probate and other issues that need decisions before death with attorney Rene Millner, Breen and Person.
- Noon-12:30 p.m.: Lunch provided.
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Funeral director’s perspective on care of the body, choices about type of burial, services provided by funeral home presented by Brenny Funeral Home.
- 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Pastoral perspectives for end-of-life planning and services with Pastor Kristin Oltmann from Crosslake Lutheran and Patricia Lundeen, music ministry director at Crosslake Lutheran.
- 2:30-2:45 p.m.: Break.
- 2:45-3 p.m.: Funeral coordinator perspective with Kris Havir.
- 3-4 p.m.: Advanced directives and end-of-life care with Gail Smith and Becky Kalton.
ADVERTISEMENT