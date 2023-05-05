Crosslake church offers end-of-life classes May 11

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Lutheran Church will host an end-of-life planning class called "The Final Gift" from 11 a.m. to 4 .m. Thursday, May 11.

Registration will be from 10:30-11 a.m.

This five-hour course will provide participants with an overview of planning that creates a clear and concise plan for end-of-life choices. The program includes an attorney, funeral director, pastor, registered nurse and other program leaders who will review parts of the process for end of life and services such as memorial and funerals.

Participants will receive a planning book that can be used to develop a personal plan as “The Final Gift” to be available for their loved ones for use at end of life and after death.

This event is free and is open to the public. RSVP by Monday, May 8, by calling the Crosslake Lutheran Church office at 218-692-3682.

Schedule