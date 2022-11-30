Crosslake area Christmas for Kids program seeks donations

CROSSLAKE — Christmas for Kids Crosslake will host a fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Maucieri's in support of its 16th annual program.

Christmas for Kids Crosslake, is a gift giving program sponsored by local businesses and community members throughout the area and the Christmas for Kids Committee.

For over 20 years, Christmas for Kids has helped area children, ages birth to 18, have a brighter Christmas. Individuals complete applications to provide information about the children and their gift wishes. Each child receives clothing, a book and a toy that they asked for.

The primary fundraiser for this program is an annual event at Maucieri's restaurant the first Saturday in December, with guests participating in the raffle drawings as well as a silent auction from 3-6 p.m. and live auction at 6 p.m.

Inquiries about donation and applications can be made to Tracy Halverson at 651-238-9648 or Holly Chase at 218-838-5017.

For those interested in contributing to this cause, much needed donations can be made payable to Christmas for Kids Crosslake, P.O. Box 5, Crosslake, MN 56442.

The program is in need of donations for the live and silent actions as well. Donors will be acknowledged at the event for their generosity.

Items can be dropped off at Maucieri's restaurant, or call Tracy for pickup at 651-238-9648.

Guests at Maucieri's are asked to bring donations of money or new, unwrapped toys for a free drink coupon.