Crocheting, retirement tips are topics of Pequot Lakes classes

Classes are offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education

Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

  • How to Crochet Sandals: 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 17 and 24, Pequot Lakes High School Room C126. Fee: $15. 

Basic crochet skills are required for this class. Participants will learn how to make their own crocheted sandal soles using twine with several different ways to crochet the upper for the soles, and will learn how to use a purchased flip-flop base to make two different varieties of unique sandals.

Carol Paskewitz is the instructor.

  • How To Retire From The Attorney’s Perspective: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, online. Fee: $10.

This seminar will cover the crucial years leading up to your retirement date, the active years of your retirement and the winding down of your retirement years.

Subjects will include estate planning while working, during retirement and at the end of life; when to take Social Security; key financial products and services available in the market (Medicaid compliant annuities, long-term care insurance and life insurance long-term care riders); what to look for in a professional (financial adviser, CFP, RIA, fiduciary); and the final plans before the end – what can be too little too late?

Bring questions. This class is an interactive forum.

Steve Ledin is the instructor.

