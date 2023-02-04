Crocheting, DIY bath bombs and hat knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Beginner Crochet: Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21. Times offered are 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church or 6-8 p.m. at Pequot Lakes High School. Fee: $15.

Instructor Carol Paskewitz will teach the basics of crocheting, including chain stitch, single crochet stitch, double crochet stitch, half double crochet stitch, treble crochet stitch, increasing, decreasing and reading a pattern.

Make Your Own Bath Bombs (child or adult options): 3:30-5:30 p.m. for grades 3-6 or 6-7:30 p.m. for adults Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS Room. Fee: $15.

Instructor Kristi Taylor will teach students to create their own unique bath bombs. Students choose their own scents from relaxing lavender to invigorating scents like eucalyptus or mint.

Bath bombs may make great Valentine's Day gifts. All materials are included.

Hat Knitting: Fair Isle hat age 10 +: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $39.

Instructor Heidi Knudsen will teach participants to make hearts and transitions of one color to another for hat projects.

Participants should bring their orange 9-inch loom and knitting hook from the beginner’s class. Two colors of yarn will be provided to make one hat with the possibility of making a second hat at home.

The class fee includes supplies to create one hat.