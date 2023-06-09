County seeks input for Crow Wing River Watershed plan

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County seeks input for the Crow Wing River Watershed comprehensive planning process.

Wadena County, and the Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Todd, Crow Wing and Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, announced the development of the Crow Wing River Comprehensive Watershed Plan.

This Minnesota Board of Water & Soil Resources program is called One Watershed One Plan. The program aims to address water quality concerns and protect resources throughout the watershed by planning and partnering across jurisdictional boundaries.

One Watershed One Plan goals are to:

Align local water planning purposes and procedures under watershed boundaries to create a systematic, watershed-wide, science-based approach to watershed management.

Acknowledge and build off the existing local government, water plan services and local capacity.

Incorporate and make use of data and information, including watershed restoration and protection strategies.

Solicit input and engage experts from agencies, citizens and stakeholder groups; focus on implementing prioritized and targeted actions capable of achieving measurable progress.

Crow Wing County requests input from residents before the planning process starts. Complete the digital survey or send written comments before 4 p.m. June 9.

To complete the survey, click on the link to bit.ly/3MgjDSP or scan the QR Code. Submit written responses to Jake Shaughnessy at jake.hcswcd@gmail.com or to Hubbard SWCD, 603 N Central Ave., Suite 100, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Crow Wing County invites the public to attend the public kickoff and open house from 4-6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Nisswa Community Center.

For more information, contact Melissa Barrick at melissa@cwswcd.org or call 218-828-6197. Funding for this program is provided by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.