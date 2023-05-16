99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, May 16

County Road 145 construction began May 15

Paving expected to start May 22

1672062+road construction.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

JENKINS — Work to resurface Crow Wing County Road 145 from Veterans Street to County State Aid Highway 16 in Jenkins got underway Monday, May 15.

Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the work.

Construction was to begin with culvert repair at Hay Creek.

Read more local area news

Paving operations will follow and are scheduled to begin May 22, depending on weather.

During construction, the road will remain open to traffic. For the safety of the workers and the traveling public, there will be lane closures and the potential for traffic delays.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Use alternate routes if possible.

The county will post construction updates on the highway department website at https://www.crowwing.us/149/Current-Projects .

For more information, visit the county website or call 218-824-1110.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
