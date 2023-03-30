99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

County property value notices and tax statements have been mailed

The notice of property valuation and classification shows the 2023 value and classification of the property for taxes payable in 2024.

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

CROW WING COUNTY — Crow Wing County property owners will be receiving both their annual notice of property valuation and classification for taxes payable next year, and the tax statement for taxes due this year. Both notices will arrive in one envelope.

The notice of property valuation and classification shows the 2023 value and classification of the property for taxes payable in 2024. Property owners are encouraged to review current valuation and classification because these will be relied upon to determine taxes due in 2024. Property owners should contact the Crow Wing County Land Services Department with any questions about their 2023 valuation or classification reported in the notice.

The 2023 tax statement included in the mailing is taxes due this year. The amount owed is determined by applying last year’s property valuation and classification to this year’s spending levels approved by local units of government. Each tax statement shows the amount of tax dollars that need to be paid, and by when, in 2023. First-half of 2023 property taxes are due May 15 for most property classifications. Payments after May 15 may be subject to penalties.

“County staff analyzed 3,200 real estate sales within Crow Wing County that occurred between October 2021 through September 2022 to set the 2023 valuations. We continued to see increases in what buyers were willing to pay for properties during this time frame, however the overall increases were not as significant as the prior year.” stated Sandra Brueland, Property Assessor Supervisor.

“Even if your property increases in value, it does not automatically indicate that your property taxes will do the same. The main reason taxes increase is due to government spending at the local level. County, School, City and Township spending decisions determine how much property tax needs to be collected. Individual property valuations determine what portion each parcel of property will need to pay of the overall tax need in each taxing jurisdiction”, stated Gary Griffin, Land Services Director for Crow Wing County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Land Services Department with any questions they may have about their property’s valuation and classification, or their 2023 tax statement. Taxpayers may contact Land Services at 218-824-1010, by email address at: landservices@crowwing.us , or by visiting the website at www.crowwing.us

Read more local area news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
dmv2.JPG
Local
New Pine River DMV owners expanding weekday hours
March 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County requests public comment on golf cart ordinance
March 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Essentia Health hosting nurse job fair in Nisswa
March 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
miss-pine-river-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Seven will seek Miss Pine River title on April 1
March 27, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Conner Quale at state.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriot boys take fifth at state
March 29, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Should we be concerned about what we put down our drains? Part 1 of 3
March 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr