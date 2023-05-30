Country Garden Center in Backus receives bench made from recycled plastic

BACKUS — One of the Backus Lions Club's community service projects is the collection of plastic that normally cannot be recycled.

This program is sponsored by the Trex company, which recently renamed its recycling arm from Trex to NexTrex.

Through the NexTrex project, the Lions recycle plastic such as clean plastic wrap, bread bags and plastic bags. For every 500 pounds of plastic collected, they can apply to Trex for a bench.

Read more local area news





The club recently received its seventh bench, which was donated to the Country Garden Center on Highway 371 in Backus.

That’s 3,500 pounds of plastic that didn’t end up as landfill waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Gail Ness and Julie Ness have been running the Country Garden Center for around 20 years. They sell roughly 20,000 plants, flowers and shrubs. They also have some consignment items.

For many of those years, they have been supportive of community events by donating plants and flowers for decoration or for raffle prizes. The Backus Lions' presentation of the bench was a thank you for all their community support.

Along with their plastic recycling, the Backus Lions hold a variety of sales over the summer to raise money for the various causes they support. Memorial Day weekend saw the start of the polish sausage stand on Saturday mornings in the parking lot at Godfrey’s store.

On June 2-3, the Lions will hold their yearly garage sale at the Church of the Nazarene. Stop and learn more about the Backus Lions and Lions in general.