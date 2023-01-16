Cottage Avenue in Jenkins won't be reconstructed because of opposition

JENKINS — Jenkins City Council members resisted being the first to suggest abandoning plans to reconstruct Cottage Avenue in front of city hall during their regular meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

City Engineer Dave Reese, of Widseth engineering firm, prepared an amended feasibility study that excludes sidewalk replacement. The removal would reduce the cost to equivalent residential units from $7,700 over 10 years to $6,000, changing the annual obligation from $1,000 per year to $780 per year.

Though excluding the sidewalks from the project does reduce the project cost, council members all expressed hesitation to approve a project that received zero support during the December public hearing.

There were several aspects that led the council to pass on the Cottage Avenue restoration, though they all agreed the road will only get worse and the price will only grow as the road deteriorates and the cost of materials and work go up.

Mayor Charles Hoffman said Cottage Avenue has been considered too deteriorated to simply repair for as long as he has been on the council. Eventually the road will need to be repaired, but the council was not prepared to act against the opinions of the residents on the road at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoffman pointed out that there are eight equivalent residential units on Cottage Avenue, though two are vacant lots, one is city hall and one resident adjacent to the road would likely qualify for a deferment, leaving only four properties to pay for the project.

The decision was difficult for the council, in part because Cottage Avenue was being proposed as part of a larger road project. Fixing several roads at a time, seeking a larger bond as a result, would ultimately save the city money by reducing cost of labor and qualifying the city for better bond conditions.

As a result, the council may consider seeking other roads to include in the project.

The council did approve the amended feasibility study provided for the project; however, they decided not to send the Cottage Avenue section of the project for bids.

In other business Monday, the council:



Swore in Andrew Rudlang and Jerimey Flategraff to the council. Both reclaimed their positions in the November election.

Swore in Hoffman as mayor. He was elected to the seat vacated by former longtime Mayor Jon Lubke, who won a seat on the Crow Wing County Board. The council will accept applications until Feb. 7 to appoint someone to fulfill Hoffman's council term.

Discussed committee appointments and addressed seeking residents to fill committees, including Tech and Innovation, Communications, Roads and Infrastructure, Commerce, Energy and Environment, Community Development and more.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.