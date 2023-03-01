Cooking, business ownership and video production are topics of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Mediterranean Mezze: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, online. Fee: $35.

Instructor Tess Georgakopoulos will teach students to cook Mediterranean mezze (finger foods and dips). Many Mediterranean meals consist of a variety of mezze items that come together to create wonderful flavors, tastes and textures.

This class will teach how to make Mediterranean kebabi, tiropitakia, savory Greek yogurt dip and homemade Greek white bean dip or hummus, in addition to homemade pita bread.

How to Start Any Home Business: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, online. Fee: $35.

Instructor LeeAnne Krusemark will teach students to use their talents and hobbies to make a profit by starting a home business. Krusemark will help attendees learn about more than 250 legitimate home business ideas, mandatory legal documentation and many ways to market a product/service as well as how to take tax deductions.

Video Production for YouTube: Podcasting: 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, March 4 and 11, online. Fee: $80.

This online class through Tech Academy will teach the ins and outs of producing a podcast. Students will explore ideas, make a script map and more. Class will also go over refining audio using Audacity. Class will cover editing video, adding transitions and inserting a soundtrack.

Class requires a cellphone video camera or external webcam, iMovie (Macs) or Fildora (Windows trial version) software and Audacity (free software download).