Contractor chosen for Beaver Dam Road work
Project will include some utility work
BRAINERD — Work was to begin the week of June 19 to resurface and do minor utility and concrete repairs on County State Aid Highway 5 — Beaver Dam Road — between CSAHs 20 and 49 in Brainerd.
Road surfacing will follow.
Crow Wing County entered into a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction for the work that will be done under traffic.
For more information, visit the county’s website or call the Crow Wing County Highway Department at 218-824-1110.
